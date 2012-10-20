Apple removes Java software from browsers in Mac OS X update

Apple looks to reduce the risk of trojans like Flashback striking again

Apple has released an update to its Mac OS X software, which removes the Java software from all web browsers.

After users install the update, which was released on Wednesday, Mac users will receive a 'missing plug-in' message when they encounter web content that requires Java.

Users can click the message to download the software themselves, but it is no longer installed as standard.

A second update, issued later in the week, disables Java on computers where it hasn't been used in a while.

Security fears

Apple, which announced the changes on its support pages, has not given an official reason for dropping the Oracle-made software, but it is likely down to continued security fears associated with the product.

Earlier this year, the Java software was exploited by the Flashback trojan, which infected at least 600,000 Macs worldwide, compromising personal information in the process.

Apple will hope, that by marginalising Java, the chances of another infection will be dramatically reduced.

The updates are for Mac OS X 10.7 and upwards.

Via Ars Technica, Apple