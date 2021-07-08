Redesigned Microsoft Office for Windows is now available for Insiders

While Microsoft is trying to fix the compatibility issues on the newly announced Windows 11, the company is also looking to introduce a new user interface for its Office applications.

Though the fresh look was supposed to launch last week, the Redmond based tech company has announced that the Beta version of the updated interface is now available for insiders to download on both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

According to the official blog post by Microsoft, the new Microsoft Office carries the same fluent design language that we’ve come across on Windows 11. The company states that it has been working on the redesign since 2017.

Rounded edges and more

Microsoft is promising a simple, natural and consistent design experience with all your Windows apps This MS Office update will bring the refreshed look seen in Windows 11 to applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio.

Additionally, users who like customizing the look and theming on their systems will be able to set the separate theme for Windows and Office apps. This can be done by choosing the theme of your choice from the Office Account tab under the file menu. In case you want to have matching themes on both Office and Windows 11 for a consistent experience, you can select “Use system settings.”

While Microsoft wanted to do away with the ribbon bar in favour of a command bar, however, the ribbon bar retains its place in this update. Also, while the current update majorly has design tweaks, the company promises more tweaks in the weeks and months leading to the final release.

To get the latest version of Microsoft Office, you need to be signed in the Office Insiders program. Mind you, this is different to the Windows Insider program that gave you access to Windows 11. This beta testing program is available to users who have an Office 365 subscription. Follow the below process to join the Insider program:

In any Office app, got to File > Account > Office Insider

Select Join Office Insider

Select “Sign me up for early access to new releases of Office”

Select the Beta channel

Agree to the terms by clicking OK

