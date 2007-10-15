Apple cuts cost of DRM-free music

Apple has responded to Amazon's launch of 89c DRM-free tracks on its new MP3 music store with some price cuts of its own - cuts we're pleased to report are also being seen on this side of the Atlantic.

So far only a couple of artists - including The Perishers - have had the cost of higher bit-rate, DRM-free tunes cut from 99p to 79p, according to iLounge. This is expected to change over the next few days.

DRM-free tracks can easily be found by clicking on the iTunes Plus menu item in iTunes, or by looking for a '+' symbol next to tracks when searching by artist, album, etc.