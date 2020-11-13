Order Ahead from Lightspeed delivers contactless hope to restaurant owners

POS solutions provider Lightspeed has launched a new variation on food ordering in a bid to revitalize the restaurant sector. Order Ahead is billed as a cost-efficient online ordering management system, which will help restaurants to offer takeout food and accept payment via a completely contactless dining experience.

Lightspeed is already well known for its innovative point of sale technology and associated systems. As the company continues to expand, it has announced the immediate availability of Order Ahead, which will integrate with its eCom for Restaurant product and allow food and beverage outlets to avoid third-party fees by managing their own deliveries.

Restaurant and hospitality businesses that already use the Lightspeed POS will be able to accept orders made online. Customers will be able to submit their food and drink choices via desktop or mobile and the Order Ahead system will deliver real-time updates to restaurant owners. This will let them prioritise orders in a prep queue ready for their kitchen to process.

Adding appeal for consumers is the way that restaurant owners can use the Lightspeed system to send hungry customers status updates on their orders, via text message. The move is designed to offer a dynamic start-to-finish insight on any orders placed. In addition, customers can pick from several options when it comes to pick-up and delivery when orders are ready to go.

Order Ahead

Business owners using the Lightspeed and Order Ahead POS tools will be able to customize the system with their branding as well as adjust hours of opening, preparation times and other settings to suit their individual circumstances.

The rollout of Order Ahead already seems to be hitting the spot with restaurant owners. “COVID-19 has changed how we run our business, and we knew we needed a technology partner that was fully integrated with delivery platforms. Lightspeed and the Order Ahead integration is simple to use and keeps my staff safe,” says Juliana Carlucci, owner of Happy Burger in Toronto, Ontario.

“We now know we can generate income in the coming months, even if the pandemic keeps dining rooms closed.”