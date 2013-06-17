Buffalo launches Layer 2 Giga switches

Networking manufacturer Buffalo Technology is bringing out a new range of Layer 2 Giga switches which it claims can simplify security for small and midsized businesses.

The Web Smart Giga Business Switches come with eight, 16 or 24 ports and can be configured and monitored through a web-based user interface.

They incorporate Buffalo's Loop Guard warning system, which uses a buzzer and LED system to alert users to problems such as multiple connections between network switches or two ports on the same switch connected to each other.

Identifying problems

Fabien Rousseau, Buffalo Technology's Product Marketing Director EMEA, said the alert system and the user interface should help IT administrators spot and resolve problems more quickly.

Other features include the ability to create virtual local area networks, web authentication and message authentication code.