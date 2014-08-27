Archos to kickstart cheap tablet revolution at IFA with £129 model

Archos will unveil a new Windows 8.1 tablet at IFA called the 80 Cesium and will be launched alongside the company's first Windows Phone, the 40 Cesium.

The 80 Cesium will cost £129 (about $200, AU$ 220) making it the cheapest Windows tablet ever launched (although we don't expect that to last for long). Perhaps even more significant is that it is the cheapest Windows computer on the market and it even comes with a display.

Simply plug in a keyboard and mouse and you have a fully functional computer. Not only does it come with Windows 8.1 (with Bing) but it will also almost certainly come with a 1-year license for Microsoft Office 365.

Deja Vu

Not much is known about the specs. Archos only confirmed that it will be running a quad-core Intel processor (probably the popular Baytrail-based Atom Z3735D) with an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution.

The rest of the specification, I believe, will be made up of a front and a rear camera, a microSD card slot, 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro-HDMI and a micro-USB port.

In other words, the same components that power many other - more expensive - Windows tablets on market.

Expect many similar-priced tablets sharing almost the same configuration to hit the market pretty soon. A number of little-known Chinese brands are already selling Windows 8.1 tablets for around £100 (about $160, AU$ 180).