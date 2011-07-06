Video: Toshiba Qosmio F750 3D laptop

TechRadar managed to get some hands-on time with the Toshiba Qosmio F750 3D laptop – the first computer in the UK to offer glasses-free 3D.

To make this happen, Toshiba has given the laptop a lenticular screen and uses a special webcam which tracks your eyes – bringing the right 3D image to you wherever you are looking on the screen.

While 3D still hasn't made the mark manufacturers would have liked, the main problem with the technology seems to be that you have to wear glasses.

Toshiba knows this and that is why it has decided to launch its glasses-free laptop this year.

The Qosmio F750 3D laptop UK release date is August, so you haven't got too long to decide if it is for you.

Check out our video to see the laptop in action and what our thoughts are on it.