The HP Chromebook 14 comes with a shiny new 1080p screen

Although HP was one of the very first manufacturers to put out Chromebooks, it's been a few years since we've seen a cloud-based machine from the company. But now Hewlett Packard is getting back into the Chrome OS game in a big and colorful way.

The electronics firm has announced a new HP Chromebook 14 with a colorful Full HD IPS display. HP first made a name for itself with bright and colorful Chrome OS machines and its following up with a new 14-inch notebook available in "Turbo Silver" and "Sky Blue."

The HP Chromebook 14 borrows a lot of its looks from the EliteBook Folio 1020 G1 for a much sleeker and thin design. In turn this machine measures a mere 17.8mm thick while weighting in at 3.94 pounds, pretty spiffy for a 14-inch notebook.

Internally the 14-inch Chromebook will come outfitted with a 2.16GHz Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. HP promises users will get up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, so it's all pretty standard fare for a Chromebook, though, we have to say the CPU is quite antiquated at this point.

We were used to finding this late 2014 Celeron chip in devices such as the Dell Chromebook 11 and Samsung Chromebook 2. However, the world has since moved onto newer Celeron processors such the 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3205U found in the Acer Chromebook C740 and even Core i3 CPUs found in Toshiba's recently refreshed Chromebook 2.

The base model will release on November 8 with a 1,366 x 768 display for $249 (about £161, AU$342) while the optional Full HD display bumps up the price to $279 (about £180, AU$383).

For school and business

Made especially for small businesses and educational customers, HP is also releasing a G4 version of the HP Chromebook 14.

This special model comes with built-in features such as multi-layered security, console-level management and enhanced virtualization and VPN connectivity for the workplace and classroom. It is also the first Chromebook to be verified for Citrix® Receiver 1.8 for Chrome, which adds an extra layer of security when accessing applications and remote desktops.

Additionally, the Chromebook 14 G4 comes with double the amount of internal storage and an optional extended warranty named HP Care Packs.

The HP Chromebook 14 G4 will arrive a little earlier than its consumer counterpart this October starting at $279 (about £180, AU$383).