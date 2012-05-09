HP launches Spectre XT Ultrabook plus new Envy models

HP has introduced a batch of new ultraportable laptops including the top-line Spectre XT.

Following on from the original HP Envy 14 Spectre, the XT slots in above the rest of the range.

HP also introduced us to a new and bound-to-confound word –Sleekbook. You see, it seems the Envy 14 and 15 will be available in both AMD and Intel versions – and since Intel owns the Ultrabook name, HP has used Sleekbook as the name for the AMD versions.

Confused? You're not alone; it took us a fair while to get our heads around the crazy marketing when we were introduced to the new laptops at an HP event in Shanghai this morning.

UPDATE: It seems there will be 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions of both the Envy Ultrabook and Envy Sleekbook - full specs at the bottom of this article.

There was also something for business users, too; HP also took the wraps off the 14-inch, 1.6Kg HP EliteBook Folio – also an Ultrabook, it features a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chip so it can be remotely managed.

Thin, but not too light

The Spectre XT is 14.5mm thick and weighs in at 1.4Kg – as with the original Spectre, this is pretty heavy for what is a premium Ultrabook. The various versions all feature one of the latest Intel Core processors.

In terms of other specs, the 13-incher features up to 256GB SSDs and up to eight hours of battery life plus an impressive four speakers. There's also a full array of ports, including Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 and HDMI. The Spectre XT also offers two years of Norton Internet Security plus full versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements 10 and Adobe Premiere Elements 10.

The new Envy Ultrabook and Envy Sleekbook models are from 19.8mm tick and weigh from 1.79 kg. Again, these feature the latest Intel Core processors or the latest AMD Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) and boasts up to eight or nine hours of battery life. All also have two speakers and a subwoofer,

All the new Envy and Spectre models feature Beats Audio and Intel variants have the company's Rapid Start Technology.

The Envy 14, Envy 15 and Spectre XT UK release date is June. Prices clock in from £899 for the Spectre XT.

HP Envy Spectre XT specifications

Configuration for starting price of £899/$999.99; available on June 8

Windows 7 Premium 64-bit

13.3-inch diagonal display with 1366 x 768 resolution

Available with 3rd generation Intel Core processors

Memory: 4GB 1600MHz DDR3

Storage: 128GB (up to 256GB) Solid State Drive Flash Module

Backlit Keyboard + HP Imagepad

802.11a/g/n 2x2 WLAN + BT + WiDi

Ports include: Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 and HDMI

Dimensions: 327 x 221 x 14.5-mm

Weight: 3.07 lbs.

Up to 8 hours of battery life

2-Year Norton Internet Security

Beats Audio. with quad speakers

HP CoolSense technology

HP TrueVision HD Webcam

Full versions of Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 10

1-Year Absolute Data Protect

Concierge phone line dedicated exclusively to HP Envy Spectre users

HP Sleekbook 14-inch specifications

Configuration for starting price of $699.99; available May 9

Windows 7 Premium 64-bit

14-inch diagonal display with 1366 x 768 resolution

Available with 2nd generation or 3rd generation Intel Core processors

Memory: 4GB 1600MHz DDR3

Storage: 500GB HDD

HP Imagepad with a spun finish design

802.11a/g/n

Ports include: Gigabit Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0. (1) USB 2.0, SD Card Slot and HDMI

Weight: starting at 4 pounds

Thickness: As thin as 19.8 mm

Slip-resistant red soft-touch base

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Beats Audio. with dual speakers and a subwoofer

HP CoolSense technology

HP TrueVision HD Webcam

HP Protect Smart

HP Envy Ultrabook 14-inch specifications

Configuration for starting price of $749.99; available May 9

Windows 7 Premium 64-bit

14-inch diagonal display with 1366 x 768 resolution

Available with 2nd generation or 3rd generation Intel Core processors

Memory: 4GB 1600MHz DDR3

Storage: 32GB (cache) mSATA with 500GB HDD

HP Imagepad with a spun finish design

802.11a/g/n

Ports include: Gigabit Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0. (1) USB 2.0, SD Card Slot and HDMI

Weight: starting at 4 pounds

Thickness: As thin as 19.8 mm

Slip-resistant red soft-touch base

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Beats Audio. with dual speakers and a subwoofer

HP CoolSense technology

HP TrueVision HD Webcam

HP Protect Smart

Intel Technologies: Rapid Start, Identity Protection Technology, Smart Response and Smart Connect Technologies

HP Envy Sleekbook 15.6-inch specifications

Configuration for starting price of $599.99; available June 20

Windows 7 Premium 64-bit

15.6-inch diagonal display with 1366 x 768 resolution

AMD's second generation Mainstream APU

Memory: 4GB 1600MHz DDR3

Storage: 320GB HDD

HP Imagepad with a spun finish design

802.11a/g/n

Ports include: Gigabit Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0. (1) USB 2.0, SD Card Slot and HDMI

Weight: starting at 4 pounds

Thickness: As thin as 19.8 mm

Up to 9 hours of battery life

Beats Audio. with dual speakers and a subwoofer

HP CoolSense technology

HP TrueVision HD Webcam

HP Protect Smart

HP Envy Ultrabook 15.6-inch specifications