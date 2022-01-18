Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard, adding Call of Duty, Warcraft, and more to team Xbox

Audio player loading…

Activision Blizzard lawsuit Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.

Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for an unspecified fee, the company has announced.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer revealed the shock announcement that the creators of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Candy Crush and more will all be joining team Xbox in the near future.

“As a team, we are on a mission to extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet,” writes Spencer. “We all know that gaming is the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment worldwide and we’ve experienced the power of social connection and friendship that gaming makes possible.”

“As we pursue that mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard.”

The announcement notes that Activision Blizzard will operate independently until the acquisition deal is complete, but then the business will report directly to Spencer, under his new title of CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Less of a surprise is that Microsoft is planning to add as many franchises across Activision Blizzard to Xbox Game Pass as possible. The company has revealed that it has now surpassed 25 million subscribers.

Spencer also said that this acquisition will let Microsoft accelerate its plans for cloud gaming and stressed that the game’s existing communities will continue to be supported moving forward.

Breaking...