Many companies say they would switch off security measures to boost profits

If it meant better performance, and ultimately better financial results for the company, a vast majority (76%) of IT decision-makers would turn off their firm’s cybersecurity measures, new research has found.

An F5 survey of almost 1,500 IT decision-makers from numerous industries across the world argues organizational cybersecurity is now evolving to risk management, in which businesses are taking a modified approach.

One of the reasons for the shift, the report adds, is due to identity-based security now surpassing traditional app security and delivery technologies, particularly in terms of prevalence.

Embracing zero-trust

Almost all of the respondents (96%) claim to have embraced zero-trust policies, but roughly half (44%) have inconsistent security policies across all applications.

At the same time, highly distributed architectures, and a broader threat landscape that came as a result of the ongoing digitalization of previously physical experiences, are making businesses embrace a “variety of solutions” to help them manage the growing complexity, and address the ever-widening skills gaps.

“Our research shows that the average organization manages hundreds of applications across data centers, multiple clouds, and edge deployments—as well as more than 20 different app security and delivery technologies,” says Kara Sprague, EVP and GM, App Delivery, F5.

“With these growing and more distributed portfolios, organizations require consistent security, end-to-end visibility, and greater automation in their app deployments to tame debilitating complexity and continuously add value for customers, streamline operations, seize new opportunities, and respond to emerging threats in real-time.”

This makes visibility a growing pain. Virtually all of the respondents (98%) said they didn’t have the insights they needed to address business objectives and improve their customers’ experiences (CX). And while 95% plan to mine operational data for insights they hope can improve the CX and drive business growth, 98% said right now - that was impossible.

Even if they deployed more Artificial Intelligence (AI), many would still lack the staff, and knowledge, to properly identify relevant data, and put it to good use.