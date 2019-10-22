Mailgun acquires Mailjet to expand its end-to-end email platform

The email delivery platform Mailgun, which is backed by Thoma Bravo, has announced that it will acquire the Paris-headquartered email solution Mailjet.

Currently over 160,000 organizations utilize Mailgun's email API solutions to deliver their transactional and marketing email. With the acquisition of Mailjet, the two brands will now server over 290,000 companies in over 150 countries and make it easier for developers and marketers alike to send smarter emails.

Mailgun's CEO Will Conway explained the company's reasoning behind acquiring Mailjet, saying:

“Email was the foundation of the internet, and it continues to be a mission-critical component of life and business today, as the highest ROI activity compared to all other marketing channels. With Mailjet now a part of Mailgun, the combination of Mailgun's developer ethos and API orientation and Mailjet's multi-language support and intuitive GUI will enable our customers to improve their deliverability and achieve even better results from their email.”

Joining forces

There are a wide variety of variables that factor into the success of an organization's email but most companies leave money on the table by focusing more on opens and clicks without first thinking of deliverability. By joining forces with Mailjet, Mailgun will be able to provide its customers with a wider range of technology solutions to help ensure optimal ROI.

Since first going into business almost 10 years ago, Mailgun has empowered thousands of companies to deliver trillions of emails that drive customer engagement as well as business growth. Together the two companies will now be able to solve the most complex email challenges faced by their customers.

With the combined footprint of Mailgun and Mailjet, SMBs and enterprises alike will now be able to access a wider range of localized email deliverability experts. Companies can also operate knowing that the sensitive personal details of their contacts are processed by a GDPR-compliant email platform as a secured solution partner.

Once the acquisition is complete, Mailjet will continue to maintain a separate brand with its marketing-leaning product set as part of Mailgun.