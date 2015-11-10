Epson's new portable SMB projectors shine brighter

Epson unveiled two new projectors targeted at small and medium business users. The projectors come with brighter lamps, making them suitable for giving presentations, playing video and showcasing photos in well-lit rooms.

The Epson EX5250 Pro is the more advanced model, featuring built-in wireless capabilities. Users can beam their presentations and videos directly from an Android or iOS mobile device. For traveling business users, this means you can leave your bulky laptop behind at the office and carry just the EX5250 Pro and a smartphone or a tablet.

The EX5250 Pro displays content at XGA (1,024 x 768) resolution, and the device utilizes Epson's 3LCD bulb technology that's capable of outputting 3,600 lumens of color and white brightness.

EX5240

Like the more capable EX5250 Pro, Epson is billing the EX5240 as a portable projector suitable for travel. To keep costs down, the EX5240 sheds the wireless capabilities of the EX5250 Pro, but maintains a bright lens.

The EX5240 outputs at the same XGA resolution, which is 1.5 times more resolution than a standard SVGA image, and has a slightly dimmer 3,200 lumens 3LCD lamp.

"When making a presentation, either on the road or in the office, our small business customers want a projection solution that will simply turn on when required and project clearly without complications," said Eric Uaje, Associate Product Manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "SMBs can count on Epson EX5250 Pro and EX5240 projectors to not only produce bright, vivid color and sharp text, but with their easy setup and image adjustment and display features, they have peace of mind knowing their Epson projector will offer great images in any environment."

Both projectors feature automatic vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone adjustments.

The projectors are available now through Epson and retailers. The EX 5250 Pro is priced at $599 (£396, AU$852) and the EX5240 is priced at $549 (£363, AU$781).