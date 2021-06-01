Google offers Chrome users more choice over controversial new targeted ads system

The latest build of Chrome Canary gives users with privacy concerns greater control over how Google tracks their internet usage.

The company started testing a new tracking technique called FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) recently, and the latest previews make it possible to opt out of this.

Although Google has pitched FLoC as an alternative to traditional web cookies that helps to maintain privacy, the new system has generated a great deal of concern and suspicion. The system will be used to deliver targeted ads at internet users based on their browsing habits, albeit in a way that Google describes as "privacy-preserving".

Many privacy groups – including the Electronic Frontier Foundation – and numerous web-focused companies have expressed concern about Google's new fingerprinting tactics. It has led the likes of DuckDuckGo and WordPress to block the controversial system. But now it looks as though Google is bowing to pressure and will give Chrome users greater choice.

FLoC block

At the moment, the ability to opt to disable FLoC is hidden in an experimental Canary setting. This is likely to make its way to the main build of Chrome, but it is impossible to say with absolute certainty. If you're interested in blocking FLoC, make sure that you have the latest version of Chrome Canary installed and use the following steps:

Launch Chrome and pay a visit to chrome://flags/#privacy-sandbox-settings-2 Set this toggle to Enabled and restart Chrome Now head to the Privacy and Security section of Settings in Chrome

If FLoC is enabled for you (and as this is a trial feature at the moment, it is not enabled for everyone) there is a simple toggle that you can use to disable it

Via Android Police