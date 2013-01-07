WIN! A fanless A43 Icepipe Silent PC

Here's your chance to get your hands on super-quiet PC worth over a staggering £850, courtesy of QuietMark and Quiet PC.

A43 Icepipe Silent PC

QuietPC's best-selling silent PC comes fully-built using Nofan's revolutionary IcePipe processor cooling technology.

This high-specification machine doesn't compromise on performance and comes with a two-year fully inclusive warranty.

Key specs:

3.4GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU

8GB Corsair XMS3 DDR3 memory

120GB KingSpec Challenger C3000-120 SATA 3.0 SSD

Sony AD-7280S High Speed DVD Rewriter (24x)

Canonical Ubuntu Linux 12.10 Desktop 64-bit

Gigabyte GC-WB300D Bluetooth 4.0 & Dual Band Wi-Fi PCI-E Card*

Nofan CR-95C Copper IcePipe 95W Fanless CPU Cooler

Nofan P-400A Silent 400W Fanless Power Supply Unit

Gigabyte GK-KM6150 Wired Elegant Multimedia USB Keyboard and Mouse

View the full spec list.

*Although the Wi-Fi card is not selected on the full spec list, the PC will arrive with a Wi-Fi card inside.

Please note: A monitor is not supplied as part of the prize package.

About Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark is a not-for-profit organisation showcasing the Quietest products. Quiet Mark's mission is to find and test the finest products and services to help de-stress our homes and everyday living.

For more information on Quiet Mark, pay a visit to www.quietmark.com.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Pauline Lovatt.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.