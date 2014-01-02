LG to debut Tab-Book 2 and Haswell-powered laptop at CES

LG has lifted the lid on a trio of new Windows 8.1-powered devices set to make their debut at this year's CES expo in Las Vegas.

First up is the Tab-Book 2, an 11.6-inch convertible tablet aimed at tactile typists thanks to a slide-out QWERTY keyboard that appears at the touch of a button. It follows on from the original Tab-Book that was unveiled at CES one year ago and once again brings 10-point touch to the party.

It'll be available in two different models. The flagship variation (11T740), which measures 16.77mm thick and weighs 1.05kg, should get a battery life boost over its predecessor thanks to the inclusion of Intel's Haswell CPU (Core i5).

It also sports a full-HD IPS display with a maximum brightness of 400nit Lumens that should help with outdoor viewing, even if it doesn't quite match the Nokia Lumia 2520's pack-leading 600 nits. Though details on the second model (11T640) are comparatively scarce, LG says that it's thinner and lighter, spanning 13.7mm thick and weighing 930 grams.

AIO for all

Additionally, LG is set to take the wrappings off a new all-in-one (AIO) PC, imaginatively called the LG AIO PC. Featuring a full-HD, 27-inch IPS display, it can be used as a TV, monitor or PC and lets you switch between the three using a remote control to avoid rebooting.

It houses an Intel Core CPU (the type of which was not disclosed) and a dedicated mobile graphics card in the form of Nvidia's GeForce GT 740M. LG says that you'll be able to watch TV and browse the internet at the same time using picture-in-picture (PIP) feature, and a HDMI input means you can connect it to a Blu-ray player, soundbar or other fancy HD home entertainment kit.

Skinny bezel

Finally, LG's Ultra PC is making its way to Las Vegas. A Haswell-powered laptop with a full-HD 13.3-inch IPS display, it has the slimmest bezel on the market, the company claims, entering the fray at 4.4mm thick. The Ultra PC tips the scales at 980 grams and measures 13.6mm at its thickest point.

On the software front, it features something LG calls Reader Mode, which apparently lets you alter the background of onscreen images to resemble paper in a bid to reduce eye-strain and power consumption.