Lenovo adds trio of affordable ThinkCentre business PCs

Chinese PC maker Lenovo has quietly unveiled three ThinkCentre PCs aimed at businesses looking for small, affordable and yet powerful computers. Lenovo hasn't confirmed whether these models will sell outside the US.

The first unit, the E63z, is an entry-level all-in-one model with a 19.5-inch HD+ WLED display (with optional touchscreen capability), a webcam, VESA mount, a built-in handle, Ethernet, mini PCI-e, HDMI out, a card reader, a rapid charge USB port and secure features such as support for CompuTrace and Smart USB protection. The PC is available for $479 (about £290, AU$515) with Core i3 models coming later this year.

The ThinkCentre M53 is part of the company's "tiny" pint-sized desktop range with a free system management tool (PC Cloud Manager 3.0) plus the ability to power up via a keyboard. It will be available "shortly" from $439 (about £265, AU$470); it's worth noting that this machine is not currently available on Lenovo's website.

The last model is a mini-tower desktop, the ThinkCentre M79, which is designed to appeal to those looking for a more generic form factor. It comes with AMD's APUs, which apparently improves graphic performance by up to 50%.

Other highlights include a remote management solution called DASH (Desktop and Mobile Architecture for System Hardware), TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 1.2 and a smart cooling technology called ICE 3.0. That model is already available from $449 (about £270, AU$480).