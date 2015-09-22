Samsung boosts 850 Pro drive capacities

At the Samsung SSD Global Summit 2015, Samsung announced that it will double the storage capacity of its 850 Pro and EVO drives.

The new 850 Pro and EVO drives will be available in up to 4TB capacity, double the 2TB that's available today. Additionally, the compact 850 EVO M.2 format drive will also get a storage boost.

The small internal drive will be available in 1TB capacity, up from the industry-leading 512GB capacity available today.

Pricing and availability

Samsung did not announce how much the drives will cost. Samsung says that it is starting production at the end of the year, and the drives will be available in 2016 to consumers. The drives will be available at Samsung's massive Xian, China factory.