Although it’s far from the most popular system repair and optimization tool available, Restoro’s streamlined scan, excellent features, and competitive prices make it stand out as an excellent choice.

Over time, the performance of your computer can decrease due to any of a number of problems. By selecting one of the best system utilities and repair software though, you will be able to fix these problems, restoring your device to a much better condition and improving long-term performance.

In our Restoro review, we take a look at a powerful system repair program that’s designed for various uses. We provide information about every aspect of this program to help you decide whether it’s right for your situation.

Want to try Restoro? Check out the website here

There are three different licensing options (Image credit: Restoro)

Plans and pricing

There is only one version of Restoro, although there are three different licensing options available. Payments are accepted via both credit/debit card and PayPal, and there’s an excellent free trial available that enables you to test the platform.

A one-time license that enables you to scan one device and perform one repair will set you back $27.95. Unlock unlimited use for a year, along with full customer service, for just $41.95, or upgrade this to three annual unlimited-use licenses for just $58.95.

One thing we didn’t like was the way Restoro markets its free version. At first glance, you would be forgiven for thinking that it’s just a simple version of the premium edition.

However, you will soon find out something very different if you download it, run a scan, and attempt to repair your device. You will be able to run a full system scan, but a license key is required to access any repair tools. So really, you can’t do anything useful with the free version.

Restoro is backed by a suite of excellent features (Image credit: Restoro)

Features

Although Restoro certainly doesn’t boast the largest feature list we’ve seen, it does a great job of providing the essentials without adding too many unnecessary extras.

All Restoro scans include built-in malware detection. Any suspicious files will be immediately identified, and you can decide whether or not they need to be removed.

We also love Restoro’s performance optimization tools, which are designed to return slow or laggy computers to their original state. Numerous problems are scanned for, listed if found, and repaired with the powerful system repair tool.

If you have one of the two unlimited use plans, you will benefit from the power of Restoro’s excellent real-time monitoring tools. These are designed to help you keep tabs on your computer, identifying potentially dangerous apps or security breaches before any damage is caused.

This should be quite self-explanatory, but Restoro’s full money-back guarantee basically means that you can request a full refund if you’re not happy with the program’s performance.

Interface and in use

Downloading and installing the Restoro software shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes. Virtually no setup is required, and the program will start an automatic scan once installation is complete.

Restoro identifies problems by running a fast but thorough scan (Image credit: Restoro)

This will analyze various aspects of your computer, starting with full data compilation and analysis. Various aspects of PC security and stability will also be analyzed, and the entire scan shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

A quick scan of our test computer (which is very well maintained) revealed one security issue, 12 stability issues, 1.38GB of junk files, and over 1000 registry files that needed repair. With a premium plan, dealing with these problems is as simple as hitting the Start Repair button and letting the program work its magic.

Online ticket submission is the only live support channel (Image credit: Restoro)

Support

Unfortunately, Restoro’s support services are quite limited. You can submit a ticket request online, but there’s no phone or live chat available.

Meanwhile, the help center is quite limited as well. There are a few resources available to help you get started, along with a decent troubleshooter wizard to help you solve problems. The FAQs are very basic, and we couldn’t get the built-in search bar to work at all.

The competition

Restoro is a great option for those looking for a simple yet powerful system cleanup tool. However, there are plenty of alternatives out there that are worth considering.

Business users will appreciate the power and bulk-licensing features of CCleaner, which comes with a suite of advanced features. Along with similar tools to Restoro, it also offers a neat web browser add-on, a startup manager, a drive wiper, and more.

System Mechanic by iolo Technologies is another powerful tool, especially for those with a little more tech experience. It comes with tools to help you identify and deal with issues with your CPU, memory, internet connection, and more. The most noteworthy feature here is that you can look closer at each individual problem before deciding what actions (if any) to take.

Final verdict

Restoro appears to be an excellent system optimization tool at first glance, and a deeper analysis doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a great range of advanced features designed to help you clean up your device and improve performance, along with a neat user interface and very competitive prices.

Scans take no more than a few minutes, and you can manage the cleanup process if required. The only downside is the limited customer service, but the program is so easy to use that you shouldn’t have too many problems anyway.

The bottom line: Restoro is a powerful system optimization and repair tool that we’d definitely recommend considering. Take advantage of its free trial to test it before purchasing a license.