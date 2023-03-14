Qualifacts InSync EHR Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more

The InSync EHR has plenty to like, such as a robust patient portal, but shortcomings, such as the lack of any mobile apps make this difficult to live with.

Qualifacts, based in Nashville, Tennessee indicates that they have over 20 years of experience, and are one of the largest EHR software (opens in new tab) companies in the market. This company has a focus on interoperability between software solutions, increasing efficiency, and to maximize reimbursement. In addition to the Insync EHR (opens in new tab), they also have Carelogic which is for behavioral health for mid and large size facilities, and Credible, an acquired behavioral health solution that is now under the Qualifacts umbrella.

The InSync platform can support a number of specialty areas. Rather than focusing on the entire market, the emphasis is on behavioral health, substance abuse disorders, and physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitative therapy. It has been designed for small and mid sized practices and agencies.

InSync EHR: Features

The InSync EHR offers a comprehensive solution, and its focus on behavioral health makes it an attractive choice for psychiatric, psychological, and other practices that work in this area. It is cloud based, so the hosting gets done by InSync, and the practice does not need to concern itself with running a server. We like the nice touch, for example, that can adapt to incorporate custom patient forms to have the EHR work with existing patient workflows, and not require the practice to remake itself to go paperless.

Training is also a strong point, which can be useful for setting up a new system to ease the transition, and also for ongoing onboarding of new staff. InSync has options for both remote and also onsite training, so staff are fully up to speed.

As would be expected, e-prescribing is also integrated so providers can transmit prescriptions securely to a patient’s pharmacy. We also like that it works well with the medication history of the patient in the EHR, which can be particularly important with patients with behavioral issues who can be prone to “Doctor shopping.” There is also support for telehealth, with patients able to schedule through the patient portal (see below), and providers able to use telehealth for anything from the occasional visit, to a full time telepsychiatry practice.

Patient Portal

InSync does have a fully integrated patient portal designed to augment the front desk, and to stop relying on paper intake forms. Rather, patients can access the content from either the convenience of a web browser while out of the office, or via a tablet when in the office at the check-in kiosk. Patients get to make appointment requests, and even set up remote telehealth appointments. Furthermore, to support a paperless office, patients can make payments, fill out forms, and even complete pre visit assessments.

Mobile

While once a luxury, it has become a necessity with busy clinicians now needing a mobile app version of their EHR. It proves invaluable to taking call, especially when cross covering associates to have chart records instantly available from anywhere.

Unfortunately, inSync does not share this vision, as it does not offer any apps, neither for the Android, or the iOS platform. In this day and age, this becomes a tough sell for clinicians as many competing solutions offer the convenience of mobile app access to their EMR.

InSync EHR: Support

InSync has multiple support options. Starting with the direct options, under the support tab on the top, we found a toll free phone number, a direct email, and a support portal. The last option unfortunately did not have an option to attach a file, as a marked up screen shot is often needed to detail the issue. We did not find an option to chat for support, but only for scheduling a demo appointment. We also appreciate that the hours of operation are indicated at 7:30 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, and also on the weekends at 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with no indication if they are closed on any holidays.

While the direct support options are solid, the self help area falls short. This is because there is a dearth of any content, so no blog, no articles, no eBooks, no whitepapers and no helpful webinars or videos. This is too bad as this type of content can often provide guidance, especially to novice users of a platform, and not require a direct support exchange to get an answer to a simple query.

InSync EHR: Pricing

Too many of these EHR’s have opaque pricing; however, while some are not transparent, Insync looks like they are run by Illuminati. This is because we cannot find any pricing info either on the main website, or by running multiple searches.

What we did glean is that Insync is available with a monthly subscription, as we found a payment module that could process a credit card. Beyond that, we could not find what the tiers are, how they are priced, and what the startup fee is, although we found a suggestion of one somewhere. Furthermore, there is no indication of a free trial or free tier.

InSync EHR: Final verdict

The InSync EHR is a dichotomy as its good points get offset by the negatives. On the pro side, we can make an argument for it given the direct support options, the focus on behavioral health, the well developed patient portal, and the option for custom patient forms. However, for some practices, that will not be good enough, with the lack of smartphone apps for remote access of patient information, the extremely opaque pricing and no free tier nor even a trial, and that we did not find any self help support options, like articles or webinars.

Overall, while existing users may be satisfied with this offering, especially for a practice that only deals with behavioral health, new users should weigh their options carefully, particularly those that can be priced out more easily.

