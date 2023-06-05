PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra review: a versatile, yet clunky controller

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is certainly a future-proofed controller; its modular design being perfect for gaming across console, PC, and mobile. Credit where it’s due, you’ll get a serviceable experience no matter your preferred platform. However, its high price tag and unwieldy design stop it from being truly great and, simultaneously, tough to recommend.

At a surface level, there’s a lot to like about the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra controller. Its modular design allows for much versatility, great for whether you’re sitting on the couch or out on the go. And whether you opt for the full controller setup or the smaller pop-out module for mobile play, you’re getting seriously impressive battery life.

Those factors alone make the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra a good choice for mobile gaming, especially for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unfortunately, that versatility comes at a price, and not just the one that’ll sting your wallet. That modular nature leads to the MOGA XP-Ultra feeling somewhat unwieldy; too bulky when slotted in the controller grip dock and a little too small without it.

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra could’ve earned some leverage if its modules felt satisfying to use, but that’s sadly not the case. Face and shoulder buttons, triggers and analog sticks are all serviceable, if unremarkable while the D-pad disappoints with an overtly stiff feel. Compared to the PowerA Fusion Pro 3, and other mobile-centric gamepads like the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus, the MOGA XP-Ultra sadly feels like a step back despite its emphasis on versatility.

Price and Availability

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is available to buy right now, either directly from PowerA’s online store or from big box retailers including Amazon. If you’re interested, it’ll run you the retail price of $129.99 / £129.99 / AU$249, which puts it in the ballpark of other Pro-adjacent Xbox Series X|S controllers such as the Nacon Revolution X.

Design and Features

(Image credit: Future)

The boxed contents of the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra are fairly straightforward. You’re getting the controller itself, pre-positioned in the controller grip dock, a clip to secure your phone for portable play, and a 10ft braided USB-C cable, which is always a welcome addition in case you prefer wired play.

The XP-Ultra’s box proudly states that the gamepad presents four ways to play your favorite games. But really, that’s just a fancy way of saying you can use the clip for mobile gaming with or without the controller’s grip dock. Either way, the clip itself is of adequate quality, and slots in and out of place with relative ease.

It’s an impressively versatile gamepad, then, but is let down by a number of key factors. Face and shoulder buttons and triggers are serviceable, as are the dual analog sticks which are made better by a ruggedly textured concave design. However, I’m certainly not a fan of the controller’s D-pad, which tries to emulate the look and feel of the one on the official Xbox Wireless Controller.

Sadly, the XP-Ultra’s feels overly stiff in comparison, and makes playing games that rely heavily on D-pad input more difficult than it needs to be. The D-pad is the worst thing about the controller, perhaps tied with the placement of the central Menu and Share buttons which are awkwardly high on the pad. That means you really have to reach your thumbs over, creating a somewhat uncomfortable gaming experience.

The most novel aspect of the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra’s design is the ability to detach the central pad from the grip dock. It’s a convenient option if you’re playing on your Android or iPhone, but certainly feels cramped in the hands of an adult. And even without that extra bulk, I started to miss holding the grips in my hands after just a few hours.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra performs adequately as a controller, with no glaring flaws when it comes to connectivity or input delay. It’ll certainly get the job done as a spare pad if you have friends round, but any of the best Xbox controllers will be better suited if you’re looking for a new primary gamepad.

That said, the XP-Ultra seriously impresses in one key area: battery life. Offering up to 40 hours via Bluetooth and a whopping 60 hours when paired to an Xbox console, the XP-Ultra’s battery life is among the best in the business, and certainly at its price range. It’s also relatively quick to charge via USB-C, from empty to full in just two to three hours. If the controller was just a bit cheaper, then I’d be able to recommend it on battery life alone.

Sure, you could argue that your phone’s battery will run out long before the XP-Ultra does, and it lacks the amazing phone-charging capabilities of the MOGA XP7-X Plus. But I’ll always be receptive to high battery life, especially when the controller is suited to both mobile and console play. It’s just such a shame that the controller’s overall design quality leaves much to be desired. Otherwise, we could be looking at a seriously compelling alternative to Microsoft’s official offerings.

Should you buy the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You’re big on battery life



The XP-Ultra offers an utterly ridiculous amount of battery life that’s perfect for multiple lengthy gaming sessions, on both console and mobile.

You’re after a solid mobile pad



It’s not the best mobile gaming controller out there, but the XP-Ultra’s versatility lends itself well to mobile gaming.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget



The XP-Ultra is far too expensive for what it offers. If you’re after a mobile-specific pad, consider the cheaper MOGA XP7-X Plus.

You’re all about the feel



If satisfying gamepad feel is important to you, then I’d suggest looking elsewhere.

How we tested

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra was tested over the course of a week. To get a well-rounded feel for the controller, it was tested as both a standard Xbox controller on console and PC, and for mobile, specifically with my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On mobile, it was primarily tested with Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, including Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Powerwash Simulator. Games were tested both with the MOGA XP-Ultra in its grip dock, and without it for more portable play on the go.