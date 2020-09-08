PicoTorrent review

PicoTorrent is a solid option for those searching for a torrent client that has low resource usage. It can swiftly download files but does not involve any advanced or complex features, so will be a good fit for novices.

PicoTorrent is designed to be a helpful BitTorrent client for Windows that gives great performance with minimal memory usage. This client is compatible with IPv4 and IPv6 and opens smoothly on the Windows desktop.

(Image credit: picotorrent)

User interface

The majority of Torrent clients tend to have a relatively clean interface, but this is even more so in the case of PicoTorrent. This is primarily because the software lacks the toolbar that one can find in almost every torrent program. Hence, to start using the PicoTorrent application, one needs to add torrents by simply dragging and dropping them in its interface. This can also be done from the File menu or by just pasting the corresponding torrent link.

The user interface features a detail panel containing info on the torrent, a Peers menu (listing all peers connected to the torrent), and a Tracker section, as well as a status bar (which provides info including the current download and upload speeds).

(Image credit: picotorrent)

Customization

While PicoTorrent shares multiple similarities with other torrent clients, the one aspect that sets it apart is its simplicity. The programs in this category typically have a host of customizable functions, but PicoTorrent carries very few, with only basic options in its View/Preferences menu.

So in this respect, the app may be a disappointment for regular torrent users who require a high level of customization. On the flipside, this philosophy makes PicoTorrent a good choice for those new to the world of torrenting who don’t want to potentially be confused by complex functions. The program’s features and interface are easy and intuitive, so even first-time users will have no issues getting to grips with the app.

PicoTorrent’s configuration section has only four sections through which one can change the interface language or opt for the program to start with Windows. Similarly, users can set download or upload limits or indicate the port they desire to use. These are the basic key functions and nothing more, although note that a drop-down menu appears on the program interface when clicking on any live torrent.

This menu offers users the option to pause the download, assign a priority, queue it, or delete it. It also gives direct access to the folder where the downloaded files are saved as well as a facility to copy the hash information.

The PicoTorrent program provides no option to set tags or categories. It also does not have a copy magnet link option in the torrent context menu. These options can be a major convenience for some, and their absence might be a deal-breaker for these users.

In short, PicoTorrent is a good alternative for people who want to work with torrent files but are not experienced in using more advanced clients, or do not want to get involved with complex functions.

Piracy

While torrents allow users to download their favorite content off the internet, and torrent clients make the process easier, remember that there is, of course, copyrighted material online, and downloading that is breaking the law. Of course, TechRadar does not support or endorse piracy or illegal downloads.

Final verdict

PicoTorrent is a performance-oriented torrent client with low memory usage. It benefits from an easy-to-use interface and does not feature any complicated functions. PicoTorrent is ideal for users who are not looking for a high level of customization or complexity with their torrent client, and who just want something simple that will get the job done with a minimum of fuss.

