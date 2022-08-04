HubSpot Meetings review

The HubSpot Meetings app takes away a lot of the stress involved in scheduling meetings with fellow workers or external prospects.

HubSpot is a well-known business software developer. It offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and customer relationship management (CRM (opens in new tab)) software for all kinds of enterprises. HubSpot Meetings (opens in new tab) is one of the features of the CRM platform.

The company was founded in 2006 by two entrepreneurs; Dharmesh Shah and Brian Halligan. It has come a long way from humble beginnings into a publicly-traded software company currently worth nearly $20 billion.

Many people use HubSpot Meetings to schedule and manage appointments, and the app has overwhelmingly positive reviews from users.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

HubSpot Meetings: Plans and pricing

One of the best things about HubSpot Meetings is that it has a free version that you can use to plan meetings with ease. However, this version doesn’t have some practical scheduling features. You have to pay for a premium HubSpot package if you want to make the best use of the app.

The meetings feature falls under HubSpot’s CRM suite, which is pretty expensive. You can select from three plans; Starter, Professional, and Enterprise. Starter costs at least $30 per month, Professional at $1,780 per month, and Enterprise at $5,000 per month.

The prices are steep, but don’t fret. The Starter plan is enough if all you want is the meetings feature. It doesn’t make sense to purchase the more expensive plans except you need all the sophisticated features of the CRM suite.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

HubSpot Meetings: Features

You can use HubSpot through a web-based interface on a PC or the native mobile app (iOS and Android). Before accessing the platform and its features, you must create an account, and you can do that using your email address or existing Google account.

After signing up, HubSpot asks several questions to help you set up and activate your account. They include your type of company, role, no of employees, etc. At this point, you can also choose which region you’ll like to host your data; the US or the EU. Afterward, you’re good to go.

On the HubSpot Meetings dashboard, the first feature to know is how to schedule a meeting. Look for the create scheduling page button and click on it. You can create three types of scheduling pages, a one-on-one, group, or round-robin.

A one-on-one, as the name suggests, implies scheduling a meeting with a single person. Group implies booking meetings with multiple people of your choice. Round-robin entails sharing meetings automatically with multiple people based on specific criteria. You can schedule any kind of these meetings with people within your company that have access to the HubSpot CRM suite.

You can also use the platform to schedule meetings with external contacts through your business website. You just need to embed your HubSpot calendar on your website – no coding is required – and visitors can arrange meetings with you directly from it. Likewise, you can include your calendar link in an email and have a contact organize a meeting through it.

One good thing about the HubSpot meeting scheduler is that it has integrations with third-party calendar apps like Google Calendar (opens in new tab) and Outlook (Office 365) Calendar (opens in new tab). Thanks to this feature, your contacts can organize meetings with you directly from external calendar apps.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

HubSpot Meetings: Interface and use

The HubSpot platform has a pretty complex interface, especially for a new user. It packs many features into a single software package, making it somewhat difficult to navigate. It can be easy to mix up different features and get confused, but you should get familiar with the app after regular use.

HubSpot Meetings: Support

Paid users can access direct customer support from HubSpot through live chat, email, and telephone. Judging from user reviews, the company’s customer service team performs its duties adequately.

Free users can’t access direct customer support from HubSpot’s representatives. But, they have several alternative options, including the official Knowledge Base, support forum, and video tutorials.

The Knowledge Base contains lots of how-to articles and answers to frequently asked questions about the HubSpot app. The support forum has a significant user base that often provides solutions to each other’s problems. The official video tutorials from HubSpot teach users how to use the app.

HubSpot Meetings: The competition

Well-known alternatives to HubSpot Meetings include Zoho Bookings, Appoint.ly, and Square Appointments. HubSpot provides more sophisticated features than these rivals.

HubSpot Meetings: Final verdict

You can use the HubSpot Meetings app to arrange meetings with people within your company or external users with ease. The platform makes the process easy to carry out. However, it has some noteworthy drawbacks, including being expensive and having a complicated user interface.

We've featured the best calendar apps.