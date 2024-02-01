You can save up to 70% on Aura Family Annual plan

As more and more cases of identity theft arise, safeguarding your identity has never been more crucial. Aura stands as a great solution, offering a comprehensive suite of features that caters to all your identity protection needs.

In support of Identity Theft Awareness Week, Aura has rolled out a great deal on its Family plan. The plan is usually around $300 a year but with this limited time deal, you can save up to 70%. Unlike other tools in the market, Aura offers a complete package for online security and identity protection across all its plans.

Get up to 70% off on Aura Family Annual Plan Aura will give you an all-round identity protection, including a password manager, VPN, antivirus, storage, and ID protection. The Aura family plan also covers up to 5 adults and an unlimited number of children. Offer ends 2 Feb.

Why Aura?

Aura has numerous benefits and we at Tech Radar recommend the software to anyone who is in the market for an identity theft protection tool. These are some but not all features which further sets Aura apart against cybercrime.

Prompt Response: If there is any suspicious activity on your account, Aura will promptly and automatically send you an alert to take action regarding the same.

Parental Control Option: The Aura Family plan has a plethora of features including the parental control option. This option allows parents to control and monitor their children's internet usage.

Around the Clock Customer Support: Aura offers 24/7 customer support on all its plans. This can be in the form of phone, email and live chat.

Credit Monitoring: Aura credit monitoring tool allows users to lock their credit from the dashboard. This feature is offered with Experian along with a credit score tracker which can also assist in building your credit score.

Call Assistant: With the help of AI, this feature helps determine if incoming calls and text messages are spam or not.