Wix will start blocking Russian users

Wix has announced it will block all Russian users and take down their websites in a move caused on new regulations.

“As a result of the new regulations, we are required to restrict access to Wix services for Russian residents from September 12, 2024 and block their accounts," the company confirmed in a statement.

The blanket ban will mean Russian customers will no longer be able to access their services.

Wix announces Russia-wide ban

The change coming into force is set to affect free and premium accounts belonging to Russian residents.

In the process, blocked Russian accounts will have their sites taken down, with affected customers told to migrate their domain to another registrar or hosting platform in order to maintain their online presence.

Non-Russian residents who reside in the country should apply for an exemption by providing proof of their non-residency to the company’s customer service team, however Wix warns that the process could take several days, meaning a resolution is unlikely to be met before tomorrow’ deadline.

It’s unclear how many Russian customers will be affected by the company’s decision, and how this will impact its revenue. We asked Wix to share more context, including information about the new regulations, but the company did not immediately respond.

We also asked Wix to confirm whether affected customers will be eligible for refunds for any outstanding, pre-paid services.

More broadly, Wix’s action reflects broader efforts to sanction Russia over its illegal invasion of Ukraine. Notion recently announced plans to terminate Russian accounts, while global tech firms have all suspended sales, to varying degrees of success, in the country.