Why now is the time to invest in cloud telephony

The telecommunications landscape is set to take the next leap in its evolution – setting the stage for a digital-first era. Traditional telephony, which relies on analogue and digital technologies, is encountering significant challenges in meeting the demands of a rapidly advancing world. As a result, the industry is shifting from conventional business phone systems to cutting-edge cloud telephony solutions – notably led by BT, who announced the end-of-life or ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) lines by 2027, commonly referred to as the "BT ISDN switch off."

2027 may feel like some way away, but this pivotal move underscores the urgency for organizations to adapt and embrace the potential of cloud-based communication systems. There is a clear opportunity for organizations to develop future-proofed communications infrastructures, making them more resilient in the face of rapid technological advancements and changing communication standards.

Simon Jefferies Social Links Navigation Director of Technology at Sharp UK.

The importance of understanding cloud telephony

Before investing in this technology, it’s important organizations fully understand the key components that make up cloud phone systems and telephony in general, and how it can benefit their day-to-day operations. Replacing traditional telephone systems, cloud telephony represents a modern approach to communication, leveraging cloud computing technology. It replaces traditional phone systems, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure such as phone lines and hardware, operating through a virtual phone system hosted in the cloud by a third-party provider.

As technology continues to advance, cloud telephony is expected to play a more significant role in shaping the future of workplace communications. Organizations should have an awareness of this technology to evaluate their specific needs and choose the right cloud telephony solution that aligns with their operational goals. This understanding helps in planning the integration process, ensuring compatibility with existing systems such as customer relationship management (CRM) tools, and avoiding potential disruptions.

The Big Switch Off

Organizations looking to adopt cloud telephony services should also understand the relevance of the ‘Big Switch Off,’ now scheduled for January 2027. This phrase refers to the planned transition from traditional analogue to digital telephony – marking a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry as it aims to phase out outdated copper-based networks.

The primary goal of the Big Switch Off is to retire the ageing Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and ISDN systems, which have been the backbone of telecommunications for decades. Governments, telecommunications regulators, and service providers are working together to manage the transition smoothly, aiming to minimize disruptions and ensure that consumers and organizations have ample time to migrate to alternative digital communication services such as hosted telephony.

Benefits over traditional phone systems

One of the key advantages of cloud telephony is its scalability. Traditional phone systems often require an upfront investment in hardware and IT infrastructure, adding barriers to their scalability. In contrast, cloud-based systems offer a different level of flexibility allowing users to easily add or remove phone lines and features as needed. Whether your organization is expanding, downsizing or requires temporary changes, cloud telephony can swiftly adapt to changes without the unnecessary hassle and need for hardware upgrades or installations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps most importantly for operations, cloud telephony eliminates the need for costly on-premise hardware, significantly reducing the need for initial investment and maintenance expenses. In the challenging economic times we find ourselves in, organizations can avoid unnecessary expenditures associated with purchasing and maintaining physical phone systems, including the costs related to upgrades and repairs.

On top of this, traditional cloud-based systems operate on subscription-based models, enabling organizations to only purchase the services they require, thus optimizing cost-effectiveness.

Why now is the time to switch

In an era of tech advancements, cloud telephony presents itself as a future-proof solution, offering enhanced flexibility and adaptability in the constantly evolving digital ecosystem.

By investing in cloud telephony now, organizations can position themselves at the forefront of innovation. This proactive stance will help safeguard them from possible disruptions, guaranteeing continual effectiveness in communication strategies.

The case for investing in cloud telephony sooner rather than later is compelling. It’s not so much about embracing a technological trend, but more about securing a strategic advantage for your organisation. Those that invest early, gain a head start in futureproofing their communication infrastructure, optimizing agility, reducing costs and unlocking a wide range of advanced features that can level-up their operational efficiency.

We list the best VoIP provider.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro