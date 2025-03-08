'Who wants to be a billionaire?': Millions will get app to 'build high compute AI applications' and get them deployed across India's largest phone network
Reliance Industries’ digital division, Jio Platforms, is reportedly building a cloud-based personal computer designed to bring artificial intelligence computing to the masses.
The new system will not require hardware and can be accessed on any device, giving users the ability to develop and deploy high-compute AI applications.
During Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani, the son of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani, described the upcoming cloud PC as a way to democratize AI capabilities.
Machine learning-as-a-service
“We have a consumer application which we will be shortly launching. It’s a cloud PC, which is a complete PC in the cloud, which is accessible in each of your houses but really be device agnostic. No hardware. And you can build high compute AI applications on top of that. And what you can leverage is the reach that Jio is going to have,” Ambani was quoted as saying by Inc42.
Unlike past efforts such as the One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) initiative, Jio’s cloud-based AI platform will require users to bring their own devices. Jio’s “platform approach” aims to scale AI services to millions of users across India at lower costs.
One of its upcoming enterprise offerings, JioBrain, will provide machine learning-as-a-service, eliminating the need for businesses to invest in costly infrastructure. “You can just tag on to JioBrain, and we’ll launch that in the coming quarters as we perfect the use cases for that,” Ambani added.
Jio is also targeting 100 million users for JioTele OS, its smart TV operating system. As Ambani said, “One of our biggest growth missions of Jio and where we want to make an impact is connecting each home. But with that, we’ll be opening ourselves up as a platform for developers.”
Calling AI one of the biggest technological revolutions of a lifetime, Ambani predicted it would help India sustain economic growth of 10% or more. He also highlighted the need for infrastructure, research, and talent to position India as a leader in AI. Jio’s parent company, Reliance Group has previously announced plans to build a new 3 gigawatt AI data center in Jamnagar - a small town in Gujarat – which it hopes to have operational by 2027.
