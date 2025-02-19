What is Remini? Everything we know about AI restoration tool

Remini is an AI-powered photo enhancement tool which specializes in restoring old or low-quality images. Using deep learning models, it enhances blurry, pixelated, or damaged photos, making them sharper and more detailed.

With its ability to upscale and refine images, Remini is popular among those looking to restore old family pictures and professionals who need high-quality visuals quickly.

The tool stands out from other AI photo enhancers due to its simplicity, making advanced AI-powered image restoration accessible to everyday users.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Remini?

Remini is an AI image-enhancement tool developed by Bending Spoons, an Italian tech company known for making mobile apps. Launched in 2019, it quickly gained popularity for its ability to upscale low-resolution images and restore old or blurry photos using deep learning.

The tool uses generative adversarial networks (GANs) to add detail to faces, improve textures, and enhance overall image quality. It’s widely used for personal photo restoration, professional photography touch-ups, and social media content creation, among other things.

Remini is available as a mobile app (iOS and Android) and web-based tool, making it accessible across different platforms.

While its free version offers basic enhancement features, its premium plans unlock higher-quality processing and advanced AI-driven tools like video enhancement and batch processing for professional users.

What can you use Remini for?

Remini is primarily used for photo restoration and enhancement. If you have old, grainy, or blurred images, the AI tool can refine them by sharpening details, improving resolution, and other tricks.

The service is particularly popular among family historians, photographers, and social media creators who need to refine their visuals. Users can also remove noise from low-light shots, or even upscale low-resolution images for printing.

Additionally, Remini offers AI video enhancement, allowing users to restore and improve video quality, making it a useful tool for professionals working with legacy footage or amateur users looking to upscale personal videos.

What can’t you use Remini for?

While Remini excels at photo enhancement, it’s not a full-fledged image editor and can’t manipulate or create entirely new images like Photoshop or AI art generators like Artbreeder.

It also struggles with complex restorations. if details are missing, the AI fills in gaps based on educated guesses, which may not always be accurate.

Remini’s free version is limited, requiring a paid plan for high-quality exports and batch processing, making it less suitable for professional-grade work.

How much does Remini cost?

Remini operates on a freemium model, offering basic photo enhancement features for free, supported by ads.

For users seeking an ad-free experience and access to premium features, subscription options are available, with in-app purchases such as Remini Pro Weekly listed at $9.99 (or £8).

Prices may also differ based on location and platform. We advise checking the latest pricing details within the app or on the official website.

Where can you use Remini?

Remini is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as web-based tool.

The mobile versions offer the most features, including AI photo and video enhancement, while the web version is useful for quick edits. Some features are exclusive to mobile subscribers.

Is Remini any good?

We haven’t yet reviewed Remini, but user feedback suggests it’s a powerful and user-friendly tool for quick photo restoration. Many users praise its ability to add sharpness and clarity to blurry photos, particularly for portrait enhancement.

However, some criticisms include over-smoothing, loss of original details, and occasional AI-generated artifacts. The free version’s ads and processing limits can also be frustrating.

Despite these drawbacks, Remini remains a top choice for AI-powered photo enhancement, particularly for non-professionals who want fast results without learning complex editing software.

Use Remini if

- You want a quick and easy way to enhance old or low-quality photos without advanced editing skills. It’s ideal for restoring family photos or improving images for social media.

- If you work with low-resolution content or want to upscale old videos, Remini’s enhancements can deliver impressive results.

Don’t use Remini if

- You need precise control over image editing. Remini is not a replacement for Photoshop or professional retouching tools and applies AI enhancements automatically, which can sometimes result in unrealistic smoothing or loss of fine details.

- If you’re looking for free, unlimited enhancements, the free tier is restrictive due to daily limits and watermarked exports.

Also consider

If you’re looking for alternatives to Remini, Topaz Gigapixel AI is a great option for professionals who need a more precise and advanced AI upscaling tool, allowing for detailed manual adjustments and produces higher-quality resultsf or large-scale printing and restoration.

Another alternative is Adobe Photoshop’s Neural Filters, which offer AI photo enhancements while still giving users manual control over fine details.

If you want a free, quick alternative, Face Restore AI is an online tool that specialises in restoring facial details in old and blurry photos, with no subscription needed.