Well, that's unexpected: Samsung will team up with its fiercest Chinese rival to produce next gen NAND flash

News
By
published

China’s YMTC has a patent on the bonding technology essential for 400-layer NAND

Samsung NAND
(Image credit: Samsung)
  • Samsung has signed an agreement with China’s YMTC to use its hybrid bonding tech
  • The move will prevent infringement claims in production of 400-layer NAND
  • US-China trade tensions may also have influenced the agreement

Samsung Electronics has signed a contract with Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) which will allow it to use the Chinese semiconductor company’s bonding technology in the production of its 400-layer NAND flash memory.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Wuhan, China, YMTC is a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, which is backed by the Chinese government. It focuses on 3D NAND flash memory, a critical component in storage devices like SSDs, smartphones, and data centers, and most famously developed Xtacking technology, a proprietary architecture that improves NAND flash performance and density.

According to Korea’s ChosunBiz news site, Samsung likely entered into the agreement to avoid a patent dispute related to this “hybrid bonding,” which will be an essential process in the mass production of 400-layer NAND memory.

US-China trade war a factor?

"YMTC registered the hybrid bonding patent and was the first to apply the relevant technology in the manufacturing process of NAND flash memory. Although YMTC significantly trails behind global memory semiconductor corporations such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in terms of market share, it is quickly catching up with South Korean firms, recently starting mass production of 294-layer NAND flash memory," the site explains.

It is believed the agreement will protect both firms from violating each other’s patents. YMTC sued Micron in a U.S. court last year, alleging infringement of its NAND tech.

ChosunBiz quotes a semiconductor industry insider as saying, “In the memory semiconductor industry, companies sign licensing agreements in advance to avoid patent disputes ahead of next-generation product development and manufacturing. While such agreements are a common practice in the industry, concerns are growing over the rapid narrowing of the technology gap between China and leading companies, as Samsung, the top player in the NAND flash memory market, is now using patents from a Chinese firm.”

eeNews Analog points out that there could be more to the agreement than just wanting to avoid infringement. “It may also reflect that a US-China trade war may impact YMTC’s ability to sell memory components outside China and that a licensing or cross-licensing arrangement for various technologies could benefit YMTC,” the site writes.

ChosunBiz’s article doesn’t mention SK Hynix, Samsung’s South Korean memory rival, but it’s possible - likely even - that it too will have explored or entered into similar licensing agreements with YMTC to secure the hybrid bonding technology for its own NAND flash production.

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ZUFS 4.0
Samsung's archrival becomes first chipmaker to launch 300+ layer TLC NAND flash memory; SK Hynix's 321-layer 1-terabit TLC paves the way for more affordable 100TB+ SSDs
Artists representation of a hole etched into Silicon Oxide and Silicon Nitride
Flash memory breakthrough could help supercharge NAND production for SSD, memory cards - but does it actually matter?
HBM vs HBF memory
A GPU or a CPU with 4TB HBM-class memory? Nope, you're not dreaming, Sandisk is working on such a monstrous product
Sandisk 3D Matrix Memory
Sandisk's revolutionary new memory promises DRAM-like performance, 4X capacity at half the price
Pure Storage DFM
150TB SSD modules to go mainstream in 2025, and Micron is getting a slice of that pie
Marvell cHBM benefits
A $100bn tech company you've probably never heard of is teaming up with the world's biggest memory manufacturers to produce supercharged HBM
Latest in Pro
Woman shocked by online scam, holding her credit card outside
Cybercriminals used vendor backdoor to steal almost $600,000 of Taylor Swift tickets
Customer service 3D manager concept. AI assistance headphone call center
The era of Agentic AI
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
UK government guidelines remove encryption advice following Apple backdoor spat
Cryptocurrencies
Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Balancing innovation and security in an era of intensifying global competition
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
Latest in News
MacBook Air mute key
The new M4 MacBook Air finally fixes an Apple keyboard annoyance that's been around for decades
A collage of Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's new trailer teases a huge showdown between Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel, but the big moment I'm waiting for is still being held back
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Air leak may have revealed some key specs – and how it compares to the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Gaming with AI
I asked Gemini to play a text-based adventure game with me and the AI whisked me away to a word-based fantasy
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
More about pro
Molecular hard drive

Chinese researchers are looking to create a revolutionary type of hard drive based on organic materials but huge unknowns remain
Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N

Dynabook's newest laptop has a 4-year warranty, a swappable battery, a weight of under 1 kg, and even a LAN port
Apple deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Air mute key
The new M4 MacBook Air finally fixes an Apple keyboard annoyance that's been around for decades
Gaming with AI
I asked Gemini to play a text-based adventure game with me and the AI whisked me away to a word-based fantasy
A collage of Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's new trailer teases a huge showdown between Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel, but the big moment I'm waiting for is still being held back
Molecular hard drive
Chinese researchers are looking to create a revolutionary type of hard drive based on organic materials but huge unknowns remain
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #1141)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #638)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Air leak may have revealed some key specs – and how it compares to the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N
Dynabook's newest laptop has a 4-year warranty, a swappable battery, a weight of under 1 kg, and even a LAN port
Cortical Labs CL1
A breakthrough in computing: Cortical Labs' CL1 is the first living biocomputer and costs almost the same as 'Apple's best failure'