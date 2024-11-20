Want to launch a super app? Here's what you need to know

Whether you work in the mobile world or not, you probably heard of the term “super app” and that these apps are very popular in certain markets, especially Asia. These all-in-one platforms integrate multiple functionalities beyond a company’s core offering. They usually have a complete, all-encompassing user experience that normally would require multiple smaller apps.

While in the West this type of app is not as popular as in other markets, there is a growing appetite with apps such as Uber and Revolut at the vanguard. It is unsurprising as the potential is massive with the super app market projected to reach a staggering $714.73 billion by 2032. Our own research at SplitMetrics has also found that in 2024 (until the end of September) super apps added 370 million new users globally, with a global lifetime user base of 4.7 billion.

That is super competitive and can be daunting for anyone launching a new app but with the right user experience and marketing, you can still make your new super app a success.

Thomas Kriebernegg Social Links Navigation General Manager of SplitMetrics Agency.

A crowded market - how do you disrupt the established?

You’ve got to start by identifying your app’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP). This differentiation doesn’t have to be a radical change; it can be an improvement in functionality, cost, or user experience.

To differentiate effectively, new super apps should:

Identify a clear USP: Highlight how your app improves upon existing solutions, whether through innovative features or better value.

Combine services creatively: Offer a unique mix of services that aren’t currently bundled together by competitors.

Invest in marketing: Launch a well-resourced and optimized marketing campaign to gain visibility and enter the conversation.

Target untapped markets: Consider focusing on regions outside of Asia where super apps are gaining popularity but competition is less intense. Building a sizable user base in these markets can provide a strong foundation before entering the more competitive Asian landscape.

Adapt to change

The app industry is among the most competitive and dynamic sectors around. Consumer preferences are in a constant state of flux and there are literally thousands of new apps launched every single day. This means that even very successful apps can’t stay still - they need to be constantly reevaluating both their offering and their marketing initiatives. What is important to remember is that the average consumer does not think about using a Super App or a specialized app as a binary choice. Most wouldn’t even recognize an app like Uber as a super app.

The critical factor is that every aspect of the app works as well as it can because if it doesn’t there are plenty of competitors that a user can switch to. The key to ensuring the best user experience is responding to change. This means knowing what new innovations can enhance your app or how it is marketed, what your competitors are doing and how market conditions and consumer demands are changing. If you stay ahead of the curve, you will be able to stay competitive.

Do your market research

Although we often talk about Asia or Western markets as a homogeneous block, the reality is that there are huge variations between each country. What may work well in France, might not appeal to an audience in Australia. Knowing the market and tailoring the app offering and how it is marketed to the demands of consumers in each country is fundamental.

App developers will naturally know their home market the best, so that’s the most obvious place to start. From there, it is about identifying the next most similar market and modifying the app and how you promote it to that audience. It may seem appealing to go after the most lucrative markets first, for example, the US. However, not only will they be the most competitive, they will also likely be the most expensive places to do business. It is better to take an incremental, pragmatic approach to growth - learning lessons on the way - and build up your audience and capabilities on this journey.

Don’t forget the app marketing basics

Once your app is launched, the journey is far from over. While organic growth is valuable, a robust paid user acquisition (UA) strategy is essential to maintain competitiveness in today's bustling app market. A strong foundation in App Store Optimization (ASO), coupled with strategic paid UA, can drive quality conversions and optimize costs.

Remember, these two strategies are interconnected. A well-optimized app store listing can amplify the impact of your paid campaigns, leading to increased organic visibility and downloads. By analyzing performance metrics, making data-driven decisions, and staying attuned to market trends, you can ensure your app's continued success.

Super apps offer a unique opportunity to disrupt the app landscape. By focusing on a strong USP, creative service bundles, and strategic marketing, you can carve out your niche in this booming market. But remember, it's not just about launching an app – it's about constant adaptation, innovation, and a deep understanding of your target market. Stay ahead of the curve, and you can build a super app that stands the test of time.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro