US Air Force chooses Verizon for network upgrades, despite Salt Typhoon intrusions

Verizon has secured a major US Air Force contract, despite recent security issues

The contract will see Verizon delivering 5G network upgrades to bases across the US

The win comes despite recent network breach by foreign hacker

Verizon has announced it will be providing the US Air Force with 5G network upgrades at 35 installations across the United States.

Through the agency’s Offer to Lease program, Verizon will provide network enhancements like new macro builds, small cells, and C-band carrier adds, hopefully offering higher speeds, increased bandwidth and lower latency for base personnel and community.

However some may raise eyebrows at the news, which comes little more than a week after Verizon and AT&T confirmed their networks were free of Chinese state-sponsored attackers Salt Typhoon.

Verizon military contratcs

The wide-ranging attack saw nine major firms breached, and over 100,000 routers compromised in one network alone, and the attackers were able to ‘geolocate millions of individuals, to record phone calls at will’, according to Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology.

It’s unclear whether the deal was made before the breach was announced, but the intrusion is considered one of the worst of its kind in telecommunications breaches, and the consequences of the breach are still being understood.

Verizon already holds contracts with the Armed Forces in supporting flight line testing equipment, animated simulation and training, full-motion, high-definition video to support telemedicine for its airmen, and ultra-fast artificial intelligence for biometric identification.

“This is Verizon’s 7th OTL win out of 8 attempts, which serves as a testament to the trust the U.S. Air Force has in the strength and speed of our network, as well as the quality of the professional and managed services expertise they gain from our people,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector.

“We are honored to have Verizon Business serve as one of their most trusted partners.”