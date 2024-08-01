Top blood donation service hit by ransomware attack, tells hospitals to activate critical shortage alerts
Nonprofit blood donation center hit by ransomware attack
Nonprofit medical organization OneBlood, which plays a crucial role in serving facilities across the Southeastern US, has been targeted in a ransomware attack which caused an IT systems outage, causingover 250 hospitals to activate critical blood shortage protocols.
The move disrupted services across multiple US states, with the organization operating at a ‘significantly reduced capacity’ - meaning whilst OneBlood continues to collect, test, and distribute blood, it had to return to using manual labelling process, which significantly slows work.
The attack also meant surgeries and treatments were impacted across several states as OneBlood looked to get back up to speed.
Hospitals hit
OneBlood confirmed it is working with local and federal agencies, as well as cyber security specialists to investigate and respond to the incident.
“Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible,” Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations reassured.
Healthcare organizations are a frequent target for cyberattacks, as their restricted budgets don’t often stretch to high quality cybersecurity. Whilst it’s not clear who was behind the attack or exactly what the demands were, the sensitive nature of the data held by healthcare organizations is also a contributing factor to their vulnerability.
OneBlood stated all individuals impacted will be informed and provided with credit monitoring services to help protect from the exploitation of their data.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
OneBlood urged any donors to arrange an appointment as soon as possible, with the cyber attack outlining the critical need for O Positive, O Negative, and Platelet donations in particular.
Via BleepingComputer
More from TechRadar Pro
- Ransomware is hitting the financial services industry harder than ever before
- Protect your machine with the best endpoint protection software
- We’ve rounded up a list of the best firewalls and best VPNs
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.