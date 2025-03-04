TikTok’s American ownership rule ignores bigger IoT threat

Opinion
By
published

IoT captures far more intimate data about our daily lives

Abstract image of cyber security in action.
OpenVPN-protokollet - därför är det så bra (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The push to ban TikTok was always disingenuous in the United States. Don’t get me wrong – the app’s spyware concerns are well-founded. However, banning one app while ignoring scores of other state-owned, questionable software and hardware is like plugging a leaky dam while water gushes through dozens of other cracks. It’s not a long-term solution to a deep-rooted problem.

For me, as a connected device user and maker of more than two decades, the social media ban (and rapid about-face) raises a bigger, overlooked security concern: the vast network of Chinese-manufactured smart devices in homes and businesses. While TikTok’s data collection makes headlines, the Internet of Things (IoT) captures far more intimate data about our daily lives.

As lawmakers now attempt to find American buyers for co-ownership of TikTok, I’m left asking myself: If this app requires home-grown investment and steering for security, shouldn’t the same apply to the millions of Chinese-made IoT devices?

Carsten Rhod Gregersen

CEO and Founder of Nabto.

We know about this threat

Chinese-connected devices have been making headlines for years. First, they’re cheap, which means they’re hackable. Tens of thousands of customers found this out the hard way when Hikvision, a state-owned surveillance camera manufacturer, left users exposed through unpatched software vulnerabilities and default passwords that leaked online.

Further, these devices aren’t just weak – they’re black boxes. Ownership is often unknown or state-linked, so what happens with device data is anyone’s best guess. Additionally, there’s no telling what these devices could do. The hardware, software, and platform are made in China. With full network access, rogue devices could monitor network traffic, inject malicious code, and create distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

What we can say for certain is that these devices – from robot vacuums to video doorbells – collect more intimate, real-time data than any social media app. This includes constant audio, video, and location data. Think about it: social media only sees what you choose to share, while these devices witness your unfiltered life. They come with eyes and ears – cameras and microphones – that can track daily routines, lifestyle, and, well, you.

While TikTok operates in the virtual realm of social media content, IoT senses and actuates with the real world around it. Connected cars with cameras can drive around and discover all kinds of infrastructure, even using sensors like WiFi to discover networks and digital mechanisms. This is just the tip of the surveillance iceberg.

More dangerous than TikTok

The TikTok ban and ownership decision opens up a digital can of worms. It’s just not true to say this app is a national security risk if countless other devices aren’t given the same distinction. This is especially so if the threat from connected devices is actually worse than one app.

Consider, for example, that devices directly connect to cloud platforms – again, determined by the devicemaker – with some even counting facial recognition. Not to mention, TikTok is usually tied to a mobile device, which adds an extra security layer via iOS or Android. Devices don’t have this. How is this not a security and geopolitical risk, again?

The truth is that TikTok’s ban and buyout is based on political posturing rather than consumer safety. For this reason, it’s highly unlikely governments will start divvying up ownership and operation of every dodgy company in Chinese IoT. There’s not enough political will and, ultimately, these devices do a lot of good for economies when onboarded – keyword – safely.

Of course, regulators are trying to encourage device security baselines in Europe (Cyber Resilience Act) and The United States (Cyber Trust Mark) regarding default passwords and patching guarantees. But they can’t and won’t move for outright bans or buyouts. After all, IoT offers excellent efficiency and management insights, and Chinese devices often deliver the best bang for buck. So, what can we do?

Protect yourself, your networks, and your data

Protecting yourself from this threat starts by weighing up the pros and cons of technology from this part of the world. There’s a real chance you’ll pay the price for discounted devices in the form of security backdoors and data loss. So, keep the overall bottom-line impact in mind.

If you decide to bite the bullet, ensure multiple security failsafes. Configure your devices with peer-to-peer communication and end-to-end encryption. Also, store them under your own lock and key at the edge. This way, they’re on their own segmented network closer to home with less latency and fewer intermediary servers.

For the record, I don’t think governments should get involved with the ownership of these companies. Nonetheless, it’s a worthwhile thought exercise with geopolitics moving at breakneck speed and devices entering our most private spaces. Regulations are the right move for the moment and let’s hope our lawmakers keep a close eye on this sector.

Whatever happens next, both consumers and companies need to move with the landscape. Between tariffs and TikTok, nothing is off the table, so be careful not to put your data in the line of fire.

We've featured the best privacy tool and anonymous browser.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro

Carsten Rhod Gregersen

Carsten Rhod Gregersen, CEO and Founder, Nabto. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The TikTok logo appears on a smartphone screen with the United States flag in the background
Forget the US TikTok ban – what we need is better social media and privacy laws
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
I just learned something awful about my home Wi-Fi setup thanks to iFixit’s ‘worst of CES 2025’ awards
Participants hold up signs in support of TikTok at a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.
US TikTok ban: the clock is ticking for Americans' digital freedoms
Woman setting up air fryer using phone
Your air fryer might be sharing your private data – here's how you can protect yourself now
TikTok ban protesters
Nobody wants this but a TikTok ban is starting to seem inevitable
Social media icons coming out from a smartphone.
What the TikTok drama taught us about digital sharecroppping on third party platforms
Latest in Pro
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
HP Series 7 Pro 734pm during our review
I reviewed HP's Series 7 Pro 734pm and I'm obsessed with the sheer connectivity of this widescreen monitor
TSMC
TSMC announces huge US investment to boost AI development
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
TikTok’s American ownership rule ignores bigger IoT threat
Latest in Opinion
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
TikTok’s American ownership rule ignores bigger IoT threat
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Unlocking AI’s true potential: the power of a robust data foundation
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
Satellites, AI and blockchain: the unsung heroes in sustainability innovation
Apple’s new Invites app gives iCloud Plus subscribers an easier way to organize parties – and Android fans are invited too
I tried Apple's new AI-powered Invites app, but I'm not sure why anyone else would
The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept laptop on Lenovo&#039;s expo stand at MWC 2025.
Lenovo’s solar-powered Yoga concept laptop is such a good idea, I’m frankly shocked nobody’s done it already
Infinix ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold
This tri-fold concept phone is my new favorite thing and I hope Samsung and Apple are paying attention
More about pro
A pair of hands using a keyboard

Microsoft SharePoint hijacked to spread Havoc malware
TSMC

TSMC announces huge US investment to boost AI development
Woman using a mobile phone with ChatGPT on the screen.

Can ChatGPT really replace a therapist? We spoke to mental health experts to find out
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple’s new Invites app gives iCloud Plus subscribers an easier way to organize parties – and Android fans are invited too
I tried Apple's new AI-powered Invites app, but I'm not sure why anyone else would
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Unlocking AI’s true potential: the power of a robust data foundation
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
Satellites, AI and blockchain: the unsung heroes in sustainability innovation
The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept laptop on Lenovo&#039;s expo stand at MWC 2025.
Lenovo’s solar-powered Yoga concept laptop is such a good idea, I’m frankly shocked nobody’s done it already
Infinix ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold
This tri-fold concept phone is my new favorite thing and I hope Samsung and Apple are paying attention
Business people shaking hands.
How to build the modern CFO-CIO partnership
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Fortifying the UK’s energy sector: The cybersecurity imperative in an AI-driven future
A person using a desktop computer.
Consumer and enterprise browsers: distinct tools built for different missions
A person standing in front of a rack of servers inside a data center
Direct-to-chip, single-phase and dual-phase cooling explained
Garmin Forerunner 265
It's only a matter of time before Garmin ditches its old MIP screens entirely, and I'll be sorry to see them go