This premium motherboard is eye-wateringly expensive, only works with one type of processor, and may not fit your case – but it's worth remortgaging your house for
ASUS’ new Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard costs $1,299.99 - but is it worth it?
There are a good number of reasons not to buy ASUS’ new Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE high-end motherboard. For starters, it’s expensive. It’s currently available to pre-order for $1,299.99.
The second reason is it’s designed specifically and only for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-series of processors (Storm Peak). And lastly, the motherboard comes in an EEB form factor which, while the same dimensions as E-ATX motherboards (12 x 13 inches/30.5 x 33.0 cm), it likely won’t slot into an E-ATX case – the screw holes won’t be in the right place.
That all said, if you have the cash, a suitable case, and a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-series processor, then this is the motherboard you’ll want.
Power and efficiency
The motherboard’s AMD WRX90 chipset offers serious Pro-grade features and includes up to 148 PCIe 5.0 lanes and up to 2TB of quad-channel DDR5 memory across eight RAM slots.
The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE's VRM comprises (16*2)+3+3+3 power stages (with two 8-pin power connectors for the CPU) for the power and efficiency that top-end Ryzen Threadripper processors demand.
It offers four M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slots (two of which can accommodate the longer M.2 22110 format for higher-capacity drives), four SATA III ports, and two SlimSAS connectors to allow users to connect a large number of additional drives for a vast storage array. There are seven expansion slots – six PCIe 5.0 x16 and one PCIe 5.0 x16 (x8 mode).
The motherboard, which is compatible with both Windows 10 (64-bit only) and Windows 11, doesn’t offer wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, but it does come with two Intel 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports and one Realtek Gigabit Ethernet port.
There are a variety of USB ports, including two USB4 Type-C ports, six USB Type-A ports (USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2), and one USB 2.0 port. No Thunderbolt though.
There’s also one VGA port, two mini DisplayPort, and two audio jacks for the Realtek ALC1220P 5.1 audio.
B&H Photo Video is currently accepting preorders for the Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE for $1,299.99. The motherboard is expected to be available from January 29, 2024.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
