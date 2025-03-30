MagStor's Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive builds on its 2020 Thunderbolt 3 model

TB5 certainly adds speed but what's the real-world benefit for tape?

There's no word on pricing, but it's unlikely to be cheap

MagStor introduced the world’s first Thunderbolt 3 LTO tape drive back in 2020, blending traditional tape-based storage with modern connectivity, and now, the company has announced the world’s first Thunderbolt 5 LTO tape drive.

The company describes its latest product as the next step in offering flexible, high-speed backup and archival solutions for professionals working with large volumes of data.

Tape storage continues to be a standard for long-term archival needs due to its durability and capacity, and the Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive is designed for use in data-heavy environments such as media production and enterprise IT. By integrating Thunderbolt 5, MagStor hopes to offer a faster, more streamlined connection between tape hardware and modern computing systems.

Increased speed

The new drive works with both macOS and Windows and while Thunderbolt 5 offers higher bandwidth than previous versions, tape speeds remain limited by the format itself.

Although MagStor hasn’t provided many technical specifications, it’s a given the new product will support LTO-9 tapes (18TB native / 45TB compressed capacity), as its predecessor does.

There's no confirmation yet on compatibility with next-generation LTO-10 tapes, expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2025, which offer up to 36TB native and 90TB compressed capacity, but it would be a missed opportunity if that support isn’t included.

Thunderbolt 5 achieves data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps (10GB/s) bi-directionally in standard mode, and up to 120Gbps in one direction when using Bandwidth Boost mode.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LTO-10 is expected to deliver read speeds of around 472MB/s, which is a step up from LTO-8 at 360MB/s and LTO-9 at 400MB/s.

MagStor says the Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive will be released by the end of 2025. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it's unlikely to be cheap.

The company’s LTO-9 Thunderbolt 3 drive retails for $6,299 and whether the added speed of Thunderbolt 5 will justify the inevitable price hike remains to be seen.

“At MagStor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data storage,” said Tim Gerhard, VP of Product at MagStor. “After revolutionizing the market with the first-ever Thunderbolt 3 LTO drive, we’re excited to raise the bar again with Thunderbolt 5, ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful and flexible storage solutions available.”