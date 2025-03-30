This is the world's first Thunderbolt 5 LTO tape drive and I can't understand why it exists in the first place

News
By published

MagStor says it's pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data storage

MagStor Thunderbolt 5 LTO Tape Drive
(Image credit: MagStor)
  • MagStor's Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive builds on its 2020 Thunderbolt 3 model
  • TB5 certainly adds speed but what's the real-world benefit for tape?
  • There's no word on pricing, but it's unlikely to be cheap

MagStor introduced the world’s first Thunderbolt 3 LTO tape drive back in 2020, blending traditional tape-based storage with modern connectivity, and now, the company has announced the world’s first Thunderbolt 5 LTO tape drive.

The company describes its latest product as the next step in offering flexible, high-speed backup and archival solutions for professionals working with large volumes of data.

Tape storage continues to be a standard for long-term archival needs due to its durability and capacity, and the Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive is designed for use in data-heavy environments such as media production and enterprise IT. By integrating Thunderbolt 5, MagStor hopes to offer a faster, more streamlined connection between tape hardware and modern computing systems.

Increased speed

The new drive works with both macOS and Windows and while Thunderbolt 5 offers higher bandwidth than previous versions, tape speeds remain limited by the format itself.

Although MagStor hasn’t provided many technical specifications, it’s a given the new product will support LTO-9 tapes (18TB native / 45TB compressed capacity), as its predecessor does.

There's no confirmation yet on compatibility with next-generation LTO-10 tapes, expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2025, which offer up to 36TB native and 90TB compressed capacity, but it would be a missed opportunity if that support isn’t included.

Thunderbolt 5 achieves data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps (10GB/s) bi-directionally in standard mode, and up to 120Gbps in one direction when using Bandwidth Boost mode.

LTO-10 is expected to deliver read speeds of around 472MB/s, which is a step up from LTO-8 at 360MB/s and LTO-9 at 400MB/s.

MagStor says the Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive will be released by the end of 2025. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it's unlikely to be cheap.

The company’s LTO-9 Thunderbolt 3 drive retails for $6,299 and whether the added speed of Thunderbolt 5 will justify the inevitable price hike remains to be seen.

“At MagStor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data storage,” said Tim Gerhard, VP of Product at MagStor. “After revolutionizing the market with the first-ever Thunderbolt 3 LTO drive, we’re excited to raise the bar again with Thunderbolt 5, ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful and flexible storage solutions available.”

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Solidigm Liquid Cooling E1.S SSDs

This purple, liquid-cooled NVMe SSD from Solidigm looks like a limited-edition Lego data center set
Cerabyte platter

After Pure Storage, CIA-backed VC invests in ceramic-based startup that wants to build Exabyte-class storage
A glitchy version of the Windows 11 image

Here's why you should reinstall Windows 11 every two months - no, I'm not kidding
See more latest
Most Popular
Solidigm Liquid Cooling E1.S SSDs
This purple, liquid-cooled NVMe SSD from Solidigm looks like a limited-edition Lego data center set
Three Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models
We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #1162)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #393)
A collage of Apple TV+ shows Government Cheese, Your Friends &amp; Neighbors, and The Studio
Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more
Google TV Streamer
Google promises more Nest devices are on the way – but two older products have now been discontinued
Cerabyte platter
After Pure Storage, CIA-backed VC invests in ceramic-based startup that wants to build Exabyte-class storage
A screenshot of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley
Harry Potter TV show: everything we know so far about the upcoming HBO adaptation
DapuStor 122.88TB QLC J5060 SSD
Another 122.88TB SSD just launched and this one comes from an obscure Chinese startup you've probably never encountered