The role of employee awareness in preventing supply chain attacks

As businesses increasingly rely on a complex web of vendors—on average, partnering with 11 third-party providers—the potential gateway for cybercriminals increases. This interconnectedness means that even the most robust internal cybersecurity measures can be easily bypassed if a third-party vendor is compromised.

A recent analysis found that 98% of organizations do business with a third party that has suffered a breach.

Supply chain attacks exploit vulnerabilities within an organization's network of suppliers and partners, creating a significant risk even for enterprises with strong defenses.

Let’s discuss how enhancing employee awareness can strengthen your third-party risk management (TPRM) efforts and protect sensitive data.

Understanding Supply Chain Attacks

Supply chain attacks involve compromising less secure components of a supply chain to infiltrate a primary target. In other cases, organizations may suffer unintended harm if their suppliers cease operations or production. These attacks can occur in various forms, affecting software or services, interconnected devices and networks, and even through people.

1. Affecting Software or Services: Incidents where attackers insert malicious code into trusted software updates demonstrate the severe impact supply chain attacks can have. In these cases, attackers compromise widely used software platforms, distributing malware through routine updates and impacting thousands of businesses across various sectors.

2. Affecting Interconnected Devices and Networks: Compromising the interconnected devices and networks between clients and suppliers can provide attackers with a pathway to critical systems. This includes targeting IoT devices, network hardware, and other interconnected infrastructure.

3. Involving People: Social engineering attacks, such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) and insider threats, exploit human vulnerabilities to access sensitive information or systems. These attacks often involve tricking employees into revealing credentials or other critical data.

Cybersecurity Defense Through Employee Awareness

Employees are on the front lines of identifying and preventing supply chain attacks. Advanced awareness training equips them with the knowledge and skills to recognize and report potential threats, reducing the likelihood of successful breaches.

Attackers can send phishing emails or use social engineering tactics to compromise third-party employees. Once they have access to the third party’s network or credentials, they can use this access to infiltrate the targeted organization’s systems.

Unsafe Online Behaviors to Watch Out For

Employees and third-party suppliers can inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities through unsafe behaviors. Recognizing and addressing these behaviors is critical. Here are some examples:

1. Sharing Sensitive Information: Verifying the identity of requestors via official channels before sharing sensitive information reduces the risk of data leaks and unauthorized access.

2. Using Unsecured Communication Channels: Encouraging the use of secure and established communication methods, especially when transmitting sensitive information, helps prevent interceptions by attackers.

3. Falling for Social Engineering Tactics: Social engineering attacks, such as Business Email Compromise (BEC), exploit human psychology to gain access to confidential information.

Advanced Awareness Training Strategies

To build a robust defense against supply chain attacks, organizations can benefit from moving beyond introductory training and implementing advanced strategies:

1. Real-World Phishing Scenarios: Incorporating relevant supply chain attack examples into training programs helps employees understand the tactics attackers use.

2. Interactive Training: Effectively using interactive exercises helps in knowledge retention and teaches employees how to respond to potential supply chain threats.

3. Specific Threat Focus: Training that covers supply chain threats, such as phishing, malware, and social engineering attacks, helps employees better identify and mitigate these risks.

4. Access Control: Informing employees on how to share only the information that is required and only with those with authorization to access can reduce the risk of data leaks.

5. Insider Threat: Train employees to detect behaviors that may indicate malicious intentions from third-party employees.

Collaborating with Third-Party Suppliers

Extending awareness training to third-party suppliers is essential for creating a secure supply chain:

1. Clear Security Requirements: Establishing and communicating precise security requirements in contracts with suppliers ensures that all parties commit to necessary security measures, including mandatory awareness training.

2. Regular Security Assessments: Conducting regular security assessments and supplier audits helps identify and promptly address potential vulnerabilities.

3. Offer Support: Expand security awareness program to smaller suppliers that may not have the resources to establish a program at par with internal security expectations.

Measuring the Effectiveness of Awareness Training

Evaluating the impact of awareness training programs is vital for ensuring their effectiveness:

1. Surveys and Feedback: Gathering feedback from employees and suppliers helps identify areas for improvement. Surveys provide insights into the effectiveness of training materials and methods.

2. Tracking Incidents and Near-Misses: Monitoring and analyzing security incidents and near-misses helps identify patterns and training gaps. This data can inform future training initiatives and improvements.

3. Performance Metrics and KPIs: Using performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of training programs provides valuable insights. Metrics such as the number of reported phishing attempts and incident response times help gauge effectiveness.

Strengthening Your Defense Against Supply Chain Attacks

Employee awareness is crucial in preventing supply chain attacks. Enhancing existing training programs and developing a security-first mindset helps enterprises significantly reduce the risk of these sophisticated threats.

Continuous training, collaboration with suppliers, and regular evaluations ensure that your organization remains resilient against evolving supply chain attacks.

