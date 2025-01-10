TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems, and TWICE announce CES Picks 2025 winners
News
published
See which companies took home this year's awards!
TechRadar Pro, TWICE, and Residential Systems are proud to announce the winners of this year’s CES Picks Awards, the brands’ annual program honoring the best and most influential consumer technology at CES 2025. Winners were selected based on the impact they’re expected to have on the Consumer Electronic industry.
Congratulations to all the winners!
TechRadar Pro Picks 2025 award winners
- AunionAI-DUB
- Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1（MAC）Docking Station
- Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger
- Dell Pro Max 14/16 Laptops
- Dell Pro 13/14 Premium Laptops
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
- ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
- FlowNet Inc. Flutter Interactive
- HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC
- HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1aInsta360 Link 2
- Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6
- LG StanbyME II
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub
- OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD
- PFU America, Inc. RICOH Meeting 360
- Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard
- Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure
- Shenzhen Gotron Electronic Co., Ltd. Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro
- Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
- TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
- TCL LINKPORT IK511
- Think Academy ThinkPal Tablet
- ViewSonic TD1656-2K Portable Monitor
Residential Systems Picks 2025 award winners
- Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
- Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
- BLUETTI APEX 300 Home Battery Backup
- FIBBR Ultra Pro 3 · 8K HDMI Fiber Optic Cable
- Hisense L9Q
- Jackery HomePower Energy System
- Nexight NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
- NiceVoice Assistant
- OliverIQ
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN990F)
- Samsung OLED 4K (S95F)
- Samsung Wireless One Connect Box
- Shelly 1 PM Mini Gen4
- SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection
- Skyworth C1 Canvas Art TV
- SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
- SVS SB17-Ultra R|Evolution Subwoofer
- Swann Security MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
- Sylvox TV Sylvox Cinema Pro 110″
- Helio QLED Outdoor TV
- Valerion VisionMaster
- WiiM Amp Pro
- XGIMI Ascend
TWICE Picks 2025 award winners
- Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) & Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T)
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI
- Aiper Intelligent, LLC Scuba X1 Pro Max
- Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra
- Bebird EarSight Flow
- Huashan A1000 Chip
- Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
- Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
- Brisk It Zelos-450 AI Powered Grill
- Bytech The BMW 10″ Electric Scooter
- CHEFMAN iQ MiniOven
- Displace Pro
- Dreame Technology X50 Ultra
- Z1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
- DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI
- ELEHEAR Beyond
- EliteLux Technologies Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor
- EliteLux Technologies 2025 VO Series OLED TV
- ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
- Eureka J15 Max Ultra
- FrazyBot
- Govee Mini Panel Lights
- Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL
- Rokid AR Spatial
- Hisense Jumbo Side-By-Side Refrigerator
- Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator
- Hisense LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo
- Hisense UltraSlim Smart Window Air Conditioner
- Hisense L9Q
- Hisense 136” MicroLED TV
- Hisense 116UX
- Industrial Technology Research Institute AI Badminton Trainer
- IPEVO Vurbo.ai
- Jackery Solar Roof
- The Jackery HomePower Energy System
- Jasco UltraPro OneTouch Smart TV Streaming Remote
- JBL Tour One M3
- JBL PartyBox 520
- JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds
- JLab Flex Open Wireless Earbuds
- Klipsch New York
- Kolmar Korea CAIOME
- L’Oréal Cell BioPrint
- LG MAX Zero Clearance™ Refrigerator
- Liddle Speaker
- Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5’’ Lawn Mower
- m360 Sound Stage Pro Wireless Portable Speaker 35W Bluetooth BT8850DSP
- m360 Sanctuary Wireless Noise Canceling UC Headset w/ Boom Mic – HS6750ANC
- MAINGEAR APEX FORCE Liquid Cooled Desktop Gaming PCs
- MAINGEAR Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PCs
- MAMMOTION LUBA Mini AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower
- MAMMOTION SPINO Series Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
- MOVA X4 Pro
- Naqi Neural Earbud – Naqi Logix
- Narwal Flow
- NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
- DigiLoupes™ Headset
- Oneisall Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum
- Onkyo Creator Series Powered Speakers – GX30ARC
- OnMed CareStatation
- TruShield Security
- HARR-E Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot
- Panasonic Technics’ Flagship Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds
- Pawport Smart Pet Door
- Powercast Corporation Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology
- Resideo Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat
- RingConn Gen 2
- Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch
- AIWA Retro Boombox w/ Cassette Player
- Altec Lansing SoundRover View
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Ring
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
- Samsung Odyssey 3D
- Samsung Smart Monitor M9
- SamsungNeo QLED 8K (QN990F)
- Samsung The Frame Pro
- Samsung 2025 AI Features
- Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- isaac™ by PreEvnt – Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device With Phone App
- Scosche FOUNDIT™ – 42W Dual-Port Car Charger with Built-In Item Finder
- Scosche WATCHIT KC – Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch®
- Scosche MAGICMOUNT™ BASE ELITE – Qi2Ⓡ 3-in-1 MagSafe® Compatible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
- Scosche MagicMount Flask™ – Insulated Water Bottle with Built-In MagSafe® Compatible Phone Mount
- Segway Navimow i Series
- VELIA smart ring
- Yarbo
- PLAUD NotePin
- aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit
- Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
- Shure MV7i Smart Microphone & Interface
- SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection
- SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
- SOOCAS NEO II
- Swann Security MaxRanger4K™ Video Doorbell with SwannShield™ AI Voice Assistant
- TCL QM6K
- NXTPAPER 11 Plus
- TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
- Xueersi xPad
- 1MORE Smart Glasses With Camera AI
- UREVO Cyberpad
- Valerion VisionMaster
- Victrola Zen Outdoor Speaker
- ViewSonic VG1656N Portable Monitor
- WiiM Amp Pro
- XanderGlasses
- XGIMI Ascend
- Xperi DTS Clear Dialogue
- xTool M1 Ultra
- Yes!Star S1 35mm Film Camera Kit
- Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
TOPICS
Most Popular
LATEST ARTICLES