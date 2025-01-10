TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems, and TWICE announce CES Picks 2025 winners

TechRadar Pro, TWICE, and Residential Systems are proud to announce the winners of this year’s CES Picks Awards, the brands’ annual program honoring the best and most influential consumer technology at CES 2025. Winners were selected based on the impact they’re expected to have on the Consumer Electronic industry.

Congratulations to all the winners!

TechRadar Pro Picks 2025 award winners

AunionAI-DUB

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1（MAC）Docking Station

Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger

Dell Pro Max 14/16 Laptops

Dell Pro 13/14 Premium Laptops

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)

FlowNet Inc. Flutter Interactive

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC

HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1aInsta360 Link 2

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6

LG StanbyME II

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub

OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD

PFU America, Inc. RICOH Meeting 360

Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard

Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure

Shenzhen Gotron Electronic Co., Ltd. Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro

Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

TCL LINKPORT IK511

Think Academy ThinkPal Tablet

ViewSonic TD1656-2K Portable Monitor

Residential Systems Picks 2025 award winners

Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk

Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01

BLUETTI APEX 300 Home Battery Backup

FIBBR Ultra Pro 3 · 8K HDMI Fiber Optic Cable

Hisense L9Q

Jackery HomePower Energy System

Nexight NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector

NiceVoice Assistant

OliverIQ

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN990F)

Samsung OLED 4K (S95F)

Samsung Wireless One Connect Box

Shelly 1 PM Mini Gen4

SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection

Skyworth C1 Canvas Art TV

SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV

SVS SB17-Ultra R|Evolution Subwoofer

Swann Security MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant

Sylvox TV Sylvox Cinema Pro 110″

Helio QLED Outdoor TV

Valerion VisionMaster

WiiM Amp Pro

XGIMI Ascend

TWICE Picks 2025 award winners

Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) & Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T)

Acer Predator Helios 16 AI

Aiper Intelligent, LLC Scuba X1 Pro Max

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra

Bebird EarSight Flow

Huashan A1000 Chip

Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk

Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01

Brisk It Zelos-450 AI Powered Grill

Bytech The BMW 10″ Electric Scooter

CHEFMAN iQ MiniOven

Displace Pro

Dreame Technology X50 Ultra

Z1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

ELEHEAR Beyond

EliteLux Technologies Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor

EliteLux Technologies 2025 VO Series OLED TV

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)

Eureka J15 Max Ultra

FrazyBot

Govee Mini Panel Lights

Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL

Rokid AR Spatial

Hisense Jumbo Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator

Hisense LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo

Hisense UltraSlim Smart Window Air Conditioner

Hisense L9Q

Hisense 136” MicroLED TV

Hisense 116UX

Industrial Technology Research Institute AI Badminton Trainer

IPEVO Vurbo.ai

Jackery Solar Roof

The Jackery HomePower Energy System

Jasco UltraPro OneTouch Smart TV Streaming Remote

JBL Tour One M3

JBL PartyBox 520

JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds

JLab Flex Open Wireless Earbuds

Klipsch New York

Kolmar Korea CAIOME

L’Oréal Cell BioPrint

LG MAX Zero Clearance™ Refrigerator

Liddle Speaker

Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5’’ Lawn Mower

m360 Sound Stage Pro Wireless Portable Speaker 35W Bluetooth BT8850DSP

m360 Sanctuary Wireless Noise Canceling UC Headset w/ Boom Mic – HS6750ANC

MAINGEAR APEX FORCE Liquid Cooled Desktop Gaming PCs

MAINGEAR Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PCs

MAMMOTION LUBA Mini AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower

MAMMOTION SPINO Series Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

MOVA X4 Pro

Naqi Neural Earbud – Naqi Logix

Narwal Flow

NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector

DigiLoupes™ Headset

Oneisall Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum

Onkyo Creator Series Powered Speakers – GX30ARC

OnMed CareStatation

TruShield Security

HARR-E Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot

Panasonic Technics’ Flagship Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds

Pawport Smart Pet Door

Powercast Corporation Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology

Resideo Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat

RingConn Gen 2

Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch

AIWA Retro Boombox w/ Cassette Player

Altec Lansing SoundRover View

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung Odyssey 3D

Samsung Smart Monitor M9

SamsungNeo QLED 8K (QN990F)

Samsung The Frame Pro

Samsung 2025 AI Features

Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

isaac™ by PreEvnt – Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device With Phone App

Scosche FOUNDIT™ – 42W Dual-Port Car Charger with Built-In Item Finder

Scosche WATCHIT KC – Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch®

Scosche MAGICMOUNT™ BASE ELITE – Qi2Ⓡ 3-in-1 MagSafe® Compatible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Scosche MagicMount Flask™ – Insulated Water Bottle with Built-In MagSafe® Compatible Phone Mount

Segway Navimow i Series

VELIA smart ring

Yarbo

PLAUD NotePin

aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit

Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset

Shure MV7i Smart Microphone & Interface

SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection

SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV

SOOCAS NEO II

Swann Security MaxRanger4K™ Video Doorbell with SwannShield™ AI Voice Assistant

TCL QM6K

NXTPAPER 11 Plus

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

Xueersi xPad

1MORE Smart Glasses With Camera AI

UREVO Cyberpad

Valerion VisionMaster

Victrola Zen Outdoor Speaker

ViewSonic VG1656N Portable Monitor

WiiM Amp Pro

XanderGlasses

XGIMI Ascend

Xperi DTS Clear Dialogue

xTool M1 Ultra

Yes!Star S1 35mm Film Camera Kit

Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo