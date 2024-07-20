Talk about a downgrade — iconic British private school that has educated world leaders and royalty is forcing pupils to use ancient Nokia phones

Eton College, one of the most prestigious private boarding schools in the world, has implemented a new policy requiring incoming students to use basic Nokia devices instead of smartphones. Known for educating world leaders and royalty, Eton's alumni, known as Old Etonians, include Princes William and Harry, novelist George Orwell, actors Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston, and recent prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron.

In response to UK government guidance, new students starting in September 2024 will be required to leave their smartphones at home and have their SIM cards transferred to offline Nokia phones provided by the school. These basic phones can only make calls and send simple text messages, a stark contrast to the multifunctional smartphones most students are accustomed to.

This decision highlights a significant shift in the school's approach to technology. Previously, Eton's policy required first-year students to hand over their smartphones overnight. The new rules are part of an ongoing effort to balance the benefits and challenges that technology brings to the educational environment.

More focused, less distracted

As well as the 'brick' phone for use outside school hours, students joining in Year 9, the equivalent of freshman year in high school in the US, will receive a school-issued iPad to support their academic work.

The UK government's communications regulator, Ofcom, reports that 97% of children have their own cellphone by age 12, underscoring the ubiquity of mobile devices among young people. By enforcing this new policy, Eton aims to create a more focused and less distracted learning environment, aligning with broader educational trends to limit technology's impact during school hours.

While this move may seem like a downgrade to many students accustomed to modern smartphones, Eton believes it is a necessary step, although the college adds that it will continue to evaluate and adjust its policies to provide the best possible educational experience for its students.

