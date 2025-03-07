UK government guidelines remove encryption advice following Apple backdoor spat

The UK Government's guidelines no longer include mentions of E2EE

The move follows a dispute between the British Government and Apple

Apple recently pulled its encryption service in the UK after a backdoor request

The dispute between the UK government and Apple continues, with the former quietly deciding to remove its recommendation in using the tech firm’s end-to-end encryption (E2EE), also known as Advanced Data Protection (ADP).

The move, spotted by blogger Alec Muffett, comes weeks after Apple pulled ADP from the country following the Government’s alleged request to build a backdoor into the encryption for law enforcement - which would have allowed agencies to access protected photos, messages, and other data.

Previously, in advice from the NCSC and GCHQ, the agencies recommended barristers, solicitors, and legal professionals turn on encryption, including ADP for iOS - but the encryption advice is no longer available.

The importance of encryption

Apple doubled down on its encryption, promising to “never build a backdoor”, and privacy campaigners argue that this “jeopardizes the security and privacy of millions.”

Encryption is a tool that scrambles information, and end-to-end means that this is done both as the information is sent, and received. Apple’s ADP means that even Apple cannot access the data.

The tech firm argues that once a backdoor, or ‘master key’, is built, that leaves the risk that the key will be stolen by threat actors, or that the information could fall into the wrong hands.

“With Apple removing Advanced Data Protection (ADP) for UK users, consumers need to focus on alternative ways to secure their data,” said Matt Aldridge, Senior Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Cybersecurity.

“While iMessages, Facetime, Health data and iCloud keychain remain secure, users should review what they store in iCloud, especially with backups no longer being encrypted. Sensitive files and data may need to be stored securely elsewhere, such as on external encrypted drives or alternative cloud services that still offer end-to-end encryption.”