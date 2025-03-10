Top Bluetooth chip security flaw could put a billion devices at risk worldwide

News
By
published

A "hidden feature" was found in a Chinese-made Bluetooth chip

Bluetooth
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Security researchers Tarlogic found a hidden feature in the ESPC32 Bluetooth chip
  • The affordable chip is found in millions of domestic IoT devices worldwide
  • The flaw allowed malicious actors access to the devices and sensitive data coming through

A low-cost Bluetooth chip which allegedly powers millions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world has a “hidden feature” that allows those who know of it, to run arbitrary commands, unlock additional functionalities, and even extract sensitive information from the devices.

Cybersecurity researchers at Tarlogic have claimed ESPC32 chips, which allow connectivity via WiFi or Bluetooth, “have hidden commands not documented by the manufacturer.”

“These commands would allow modifying the chips arbitrarily to unlock additional functionalities, infecting these chips with malicious code, and even carrying out attacks of identity theft of devices," they said.

Obtaining confidential information

The ESP32 chip is built by a Chinese semiconductor company headquartered in Shanghai, called Espressif. It costs approximately $2 per unit and, according to the manufacturer, has been sold a billion times from its inception to 2023.

Tarlogic says that its affordability is one of the main reasons why it is so commonly found in Bluetooth IoT devices for domestic use.

Tarlogic first described the findings as a “backdoor”, but later backtracked on that terminology: “We would like to clarify that it is more appropriate to refer to the presence of proprietary HCI commands—which allow operations such as reading and modifying memory in the ESP32 controller—as a “hidden feature” rather than a “backdoor.”,” it said.

Stil, threat actors could use these commands to run supply chain attacks, hide backdoors in the chipset, or execute more sophisticated attacks, Tarlogic added. They could impersonate known devices to connect to mobile phones, computers, and smart devices, even when they’re in offline mode.

Tarlogic said the purpose is, “to obtain confidential information stored on them, to have access to personal and business conversations, and to spy on citizens and companies.”

We have reached out to Espressif for a comment and will update the article if we hear back.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Find My app logo displayed on an iPhone 11 screen
This Find My exploit lets hackers track any Bluetooth device – here’s how you can stay safe
No broadband network
Massive online data breach sees 2.7 billion records leaked - here's what we know
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
TikTok’s American ownership rule ignores bigger IoT threat
A computer being guarded by cybersecurity.
Huge cyberattack found hitting vulnerable Microsoft-signed legacy drivers to get past security
Doctor working on laptop
Patient monitors may have some worrying security flaws
China
Chinese hackers develop effective new hacking technique to go after business networks
Latest in Security
A close-up of a phone screen showing the Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp apps
Agentic AI has “profound” issues with security and privacy, Signal President says
Bluetooth
Top Bluetooth chip security flaw could put a billion devices at risk worldwide
How to prevent cyberattacks
NTT admits hackers accessed details of almost 18,000 corporate customers in cyberattack
Woman shocked by online scam, holding her credit card outside
Cybercriminals used vendor backdoor to steal almost $600,000 of Taylor Swift tickets
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
UK government guidelines remove encryption advice following Apple backdoor spat
Cryptocurrencies
Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement
Latest in News
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
More about security
How to prevent cyberattacks

NTT admits hackers accessed details of almost 18,000 corporate customers in cyberattack
A close-up of a phone screen showing the Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp apps

Agentic AI has “profound” issues with security and privacy, Signal President says
HP Series 7 Pro 727pm during our review

I tested the HP Series 7 Pro 727pm business monitor and it may not be cheap, but it's still an extraordinary 4K productivity panel
See more latest
Most Popular
Michelle and Kid Cosmo watching a video projected onto a screen in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
'We could not achieve that with puppetry or animatronics': Joe and Anthony Russo didn't want to build real-life robots for The Electric State for two big reasons
Workers at computers in an office
Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Worried about DeepSeek? Well, Google Gemini collects even more of your personal data
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Chrome icon on Android
The US government still wants Google to sell off Chrome
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment