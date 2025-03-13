Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys

News
By published

“Some iOS developers just make it too easy for hackers.”

A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
(Image credit: Brett Jordan / Pexels)
  • Security researchers from Cybernews found thousands of iOS apps with hardcoded secrets
  • The secrets could be used in data leakage or wire fraud
  • The majority of the secrets can be disregarded as low-sensitivity

Researchers from the Cybernews team have found evidence to suggest that thousands of App Store applications have left hardcoded secrets in their code, which has resulted in user's sensitive information being exposed to cybercriminals.

The researchers analyzed more than 156,000 iOS apps and discovered more than 815,000 hardcoded secrets, thousands of which were “very sensitive and could lead directly to breaches or data leaks.”

A “secret” is a broad term, and includes things like API keys, passwords, or encryption keys. Being “hardcoded” means that the developers add these things directly in the source code. The general consensus is that they do it since it’s convenient in production, and often just forget to remove the secrets once the app goes live.

Cloud info, API keys, Stripe data

The average app's code exposes 5.2 secrets, and 71% of apps leak at least one secret, Cybernews reported.

The majority of these secrets can be disregarded, they explained, since they can’t be used in criminal attacks. However, they found almost 83,000 hardcoded cloud storage endpoints, 836 of which do not require authentication and could leak more than 400TB of data. They also found 51,000 Firebase endpoints, “thousands” of which are open to outsiders, as well as thousands of exposed keys for Fabric API, Live Branch, MobApp Cretor, and others.

The biggest problem, though, were Stripe secret keys, which directly control financial transactions. “Stripe is widely used by e-commerce and even fintech companies to handle online payments,” Cybernews explained, before stating that its team found 19 Stripe secret keys.

“Many people believe that iOS apps are more secure and less likely to contain malware. However, our research shows that many apps in the ecosystem contain easily accessible hardcoded credentials. We followed the trail and found open databases with personal data and accessible infrastructure,” Aras Nazarovas, a security researcher at Cybernews, said.

“Some iOS developers just make it too easy for hackers.”

We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update the article when we hear back.

Via Cybernews

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Stalkerware
New spyware found to be snooping on thousands of Android and iOS users
Shadowed hands on a digital background reaching for a login prompt.
Private API keys and passwords found in AI training dataset - nearly 12,000 details leaked
Android phone malware
Screen reading malware found in iOS app stores for first time - and it might steal your cryptocurrency
Someone checking their credit card details online.
Apple forced to patch iOS and macOS security flaw that could have leaked your private info
Kaspersky Report on Stalkerware
Security flaw in popular stalkerware apps is exposing phone data of millions
Data Breach
Thousands of widely-used public workspaces are leaking data
Latest in Security
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
Google Chrome dark mode
Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
This worrying botnet targets unsecure TP-Link routers - thousands of devices already hacked
Avast cybersecurity
UK cybersecurity sector could be worth £13bn, research shows
Latest in News
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
More about security
Data leak

Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins speaking at ZTW25

“It’s made our jobs harder, not easier” - ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins on AI
Roboform

Roboform is offering 60% off on its Premium Plan so you can get all your passwords secured
See more latest
Most Popular
Emily takes a selfie in front of her apartment window in Rome in Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris season 5: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return
OLED Philips Roku TV
The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4