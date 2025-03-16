Generative AI has a long way to go as siloed data and abuse of its capacity remain a downside – but it does change the game for security teams

AI-powered phishing threats require a shift in cybersecurity defence strategies

  • Ivanti research suggests GenAI boosts security operations, but data silos hinder its effectiveness
  • Malicious AI amplifies cyber threats, demanding improved defence and training
  • Investment in AI will maximize GenAI's cybersecurity benefits

Generative AI tools have emerged as a transformative force in cybersecurity, offering enhanced threat detection, better security operations, improving predictive analytics, and facilitating real-time responses.

However, research from Ivanti reveals a paradox: while organizations are optimistic about its promise, challenges such as siloed data, sophisticated phishing threats, and a global cybersecurity talent gap hinder its full potential.

A cornerstone of successful AI implementation to get personable results, such as via the best AI website builders, is data accessibility, yet Ivanti's study reveals troubling statistics. About 72% of organizations report their IT and security data remains trapped in silos, limiting the comprehensive insights needed for advanced generative AI applications.

Cybersecurity challenges

To overcome the challenge, organizations must ensure real-time access to clean, standardized data across all systems. Unified data enables enhanced threat detection, allowing security teams to identify anomalies and potential breaches quickly.

Furthermore, predictive capabilities are also significantly improved when historical and real-time data are harmonized, empowering teams to proactively assess risks.

Conversely, generative AI has amplified the capabilities of malicious actors. Phishing attacks, in particular, have become more sophisticated, with nearly half (45%) of survey respondents identifying them as the most dangerous AI-powered threat.

Such phishing attempts make traditional defenses insufficient, and organizations are ill-prepared. Although 57% of companies rely on anti-phishing training, only 32% consider such efforts "very effective."

Recent research claimed the global cybersecurity workforce faces a shortfall of 4.8 million professionals, with this talent gap presenting a critical challenge for organizations striving to maintain robust defences.

Ivanti’s findings further emphasize this issue, with one in three security professionals citing a lack of skills as a significant barrier. Generative AI can boost team productivity. and enable them to manage workloads more effectively.

However, training programs must focus on emerging AI tools and their applications in security, empowering professionals to harness these technologies effectively. Bridging this gap not only improves organizational defences but also boosts morale among security teams by addressing AI scepticism.

"As GenAI continues to evolve, so must the understanding of its implications for cybersecurity," said Robert Grazioli, Chief Information Officer at Ivanti.

“Undoubtedly, GenAI equips cybersecurity professionals with powerful tools, but it also provides attackers with advanced capabilities. To counter this, new strategies are needed to prevent malicious AI from becoming a dominant threat. This report helps equip organizations with the insights needed to stay ahead of advanced threats and safeguard their digital assets effectively."

