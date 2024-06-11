SMBs might need to rethink their entire security strategy in the new AI age

The integration of AI-enhanced security and threat intelligence services has become increasingly important for business growth, new research from OpenText has revealed.

Its survey of more than 1,500 managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) uncovered a distinctive difference between enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The study found a lack of readiness among SMBs compared with larger enterprises, highlighting a key area of opportunity that smaller companies could take in order to set themselves apart from their peers, grow their businesses, and minimize security risks.

SMBs need to prepare for AI-based cybersecurity

The survey found that nine in 10 (93%) believe AI-driven security services will be a major growth driver in the coming year – a message that’s especially applicable to SMBs, which need to reassess their security strategies to keep pace with evolving and emerging threats.

Another recent study by Sky Business that we covered separately found that SMBs are among the most guilty when it comes to underestimating the financial implications and consequences of a cyberattack.

Using artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is clearly gaining traction, though. Four in five (83%) MSPs and MSSPs saw an increase in business driven by interest in AI security tools.

“As cyber threats escalate, our [MSP and MSSP] partners are prioritizing security and integrating AI-powered threat intelligence services into their offerings," noted OpenText Cybersecurity EVP Prentiss Donohue. "This ensures our end customers can reap the benefits of AI technology without compromising security.”

Looking ahead, providers are already making progress when it comes to integrating AI into protection and defense, and enterprises are benefitting from this. However, SMBs will need to prepare to integrate newer and emerging technologies into their digital and cybersecurity strategies if they are to keep pace with their peers.