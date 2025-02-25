Sandisk quietly introduced an 8TB version of its popular portable SSD, and I just hope they solved its previous big data corruption issue

SanDisk reveals E61 8TB Portable SSD

New device offers drop protection up to 3 meters, with silicone shell improving durability and enhances tactile grip

There's also fast read/write speeds for large file transfers

SanDisk has launched an 8TB version of its popular E61 portable SSD, expanding its offerings for users who require extensive storage capacity.

Thr new model aims to cater to professionals such as video editors, photographers, and data analysts, who often handle large files and need reliable storage solutions.

However, despite the excitement around the 8TB capacity, concerns linger about the reliability of SanDisk’s SSDs due to a major data corruption issue that surfaced in 2024.

Bigger - but also better?

The 8TB SanDisk E61 comes with a compact and lightweight form factor measuring 100.8 x 52.55 x 9.6 mm, meaning it is quite portable, and features a silicone shell that offers protection from drops of up to 3 meters, along with an IP45 rating, providing resistance against dust and water, making it ideal for outdoor use or travel.

Its USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 interface boasts read speeds of up to 1500MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s, ensuring fast data transfers for large files. Furthermore, it has a plug-and-play feature which means users can start using the SSD immediately without the need for additional drivers or software. It also includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption, ensuring data security for sensitive information, whether for personal or professional use.

While the new 8TB SanDisk E61 offers a compelling set of features, concerns remain about the product’s reliability. In 2023, SanDisk’s portable SSDs, including the SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro models, were plagued by a major firmware issue that caused widespread data corruption and drive failures. Users reported losing access to critical data, with the drives suddenly becoming unreadable. A class-action lawsuit was filed, accusing Western Digital (SanDisk's parent company) of failing to address the issue adequately.

In response, Western Digital issued a firmware update to mitigate the problem, but the lawsuit claimed that the core issue remained unresolved. As a result, many users, particularly professionals handling large volumes of important data, continue to worry about the long-term reliability of SanDisk SSDs.

Nevertheless, with this new 8TB version, SanDisk has an opportunity to restore customer confidence by ensuring that the previous data corruption issues have been fully addressed. The high price point of around $714 makes it a premium product, especially for professionals who depend on safe, secure, and reliable data storage.