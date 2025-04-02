Over $1.5 billion of crypto was lost to scams or theft in just three months of 2025

News
By published

Most of the crypto was lost in a single incident

Bitcoin
  • More than $1.5bn of crypto was lost to scams and theft in Q1 2025, report says
  • Most of the funds were lost in the ByBit hack
  • Wallet compromise is the most common way people lose their crypto

When it comes to scams and theft, crypto hasn’t had a great year so far. Just in the first quarter of the year, hackers stole more than $1.67 billion across 197 security incidents. This is according to a new report published by blockchain cybersecurity pros CertiK.

The Q1 2025 Hack3d Report says the figure represents a 303.38% increase in value compared to the previous quarter. Across the industry, the average loss per incident was $9,549,339, CertiK further said, while the median loss per incident was $66,303.

The total value of funds returned was $6,390,698, leading to adjusted total losses of $1,662,600,186 for the quarter. Sadly enough, just 0.4% of stolen funds were returned to customers, but that’s basically how blockchain works, since most transactions are irreversible.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Wake-up call

Without a wider context, these figures could be a bit misleading, though. Almost all of the money stolen fell on just one incident - the ByBit hack in late February 2025.

ByBit, a major cryptocurrency exchange, lost $1.5 billion in Ethereum, in an attack that was attributed to North Korea's state-sponsored Lazarus Group. The hackers infiltrated Safe{Wallet}'s infrastructure, injecting malicious JavaScript that deceived ByBit's security team into approving unauthorized transactions.

Lazarus is one of the world’s most infamous threat actors, deploying enormous state resources to steal cryptocurrencies, which are then used to fund the government’s state apparatus and its weapons program.

“Hackers are using increasingly sophisticated techniques, and it is now more important than ever for blockchain businesses and projects to proactively invest in robust security measures,” said CertiK Co-Founder Ronghui Gu. The Bybit breach is a wake-up call for the entire industry. Security is not simply a competitive edge - it is a shared responsibility.”

The most costly attack vector is wallet compromise, followed by private key compromise, code vulnerability, and phishing.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
ransomware avast

When it comes to security, public Wi-Fi could be a risky choice for commuters worldwide
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background

Google warns North Korean spies are gaining positions in Western firms
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.

Without a fresh UI and customization features, the Switch 2 is Nintendo's most boring looking console ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.
Without a fresh UI and customization features, the Switch 2 is Nintendo's most boring looking console ever
ReactOS
Free Microsoft Windows rival gets first major update in four years but is it already too little, too late?
The Joy Con 2 on its side in mouse mode
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Crossing a road in Deltarune
Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor
John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth
Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
a photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought
Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
11 things we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features
Nintendo Switch 2 Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sees Zelda take the lead, plus upgraded Switch 2 Editions bring Hyrule GPS and new memories to the best Switch Zelda games
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 on table below TV
Sony launches two new budget soundbars – one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and one with big surround-sound for cheap