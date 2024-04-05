Our phones are under threat more than ever — but many of us still don't have mobile security protection

More than half of mobile users in the UK do not have security software installed, leaving them at greater of risk of succumbing to cyberattacks.

A report from Bitdefender, which surveyed users across the UK, found 50% of them do not use mobile security solutions. This is despite 76% of respondents using their phones for sensitive tasks, such as making transactions and online banking.

Bitdefender claims "the survey paints a disturbing picture of complacency in the face of escalating cyber threats."

Lack of awareness

As for why people do not use any form of third-party security, 23% believe that both Android and iOS systems are immune to being attacked, while 21% aren't even aware of the existence of mobile security software.

Despite this, nearly half (49%) fear having their private and sensitive information exposed in acts of doxing, and Bitdefender believes "the issue [is] made scarier by the unprecedented access that hackers now have to your most personal information stored on smartphones for billions of people."

17% of respondents also said they experienced at least one "security incident" in the last 12 months.

Bitdefender commented further on the findings, stating, "these revelations underscore an urgent need for action as smartphones become prime targets for cybercriminals. With the proliferation of mobile devices and their central role in our lives, the risk of devastating cyber-attacks has never been greater."

It believes that "everyone must install reputable mobile security solutions, stay informed about cybersecurity best practices, and remain vigilant against emerging threats such as doxxing. Failure to act could have consequences for personal and financial security."