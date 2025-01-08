New tech skills projects aim to boost UK cyber defenses

The UK Government is funding cyber projects in England and Northern Ireland

30 projects will receive a share of almost £2 million

The projects will look to build the UK's cyber skills and defenses

The British government has announced plans to fund 30 cyber skills projects around the UK in hopes of bolstering the UK’s cyber resilience.

The funding will be given as part of the Labour Government’s ‘Plan for Change’, a broad set of milestones for health, infrastructure, and economic growth targets, amongst others.

Projects across England and Northern Ireland will be given a share of almost £2 million in private and government funding, which will ‘make sure the country has the cyber workforce it needs’ in order to counter the rising threat of cyberattacks by providing training to upskill workers in small businesses.

Bridging the gap

The UK’s cybersecurity sector currently contributes almost £12 billion to the British economy, and is one of the fastest growing industries, growing 13% last year. However, the cyberskills shortage is a pressing problem, which poses a risk to both business development, and to national security.

The projects will be delivered by various organisations such as local businesses, community groups, and universities, and will provide training to a wide range of people including students, apprentices, and working professionals.

The initiatives range in focus, from Yorkshire projects focusing on digital defences for small businesses, to the West Midlands proposal to support women and girls to protect them from cyber violence and abuse.

Cybersecurity and defense is a big focus in the UK and across the world, with attacks growing year after year, many studies have shown a ‘significant readiness gap’ in UK infrastructure and the skills gap compounds the issue.

“By upskilling small businesses and individuals, investing in workforce development and encouraging neurodiverse talent, government and industry partners are fostering robust and diverse cyber communities for the future.” said NCSC Director for National Resilience and Future Technology, Jonathan Ellison

“This is vital for protecting our digital economy, creating new opportunities for secure innovation and helping make the UK the safest place to live and work online."