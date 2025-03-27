Malicious npm packages use devious backdoors to target users

Security researchers from Reversing Labs find two malicious packages on npm

These serve as downloaders and target software developers building on the Ethereum blockchain

The malware opens a reverse shell and grants attackers access to target computers

Two malicious packages were recently discovered on the npm repository using dubious backdoors to target their users.

Cybersecurity researchers from Reversing Labs discovered two packages WHICH were uploaded to the popular repository in early March 2025 named “ethers-provider2”, and “ethers-providerz” - names carefully chosen to trick victims into thinking they have something to do with a legitimate package called “ethers”.

The ethers package on npm is a JavaScript library for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to send transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read blockchain data. It provides a simple and secure API for working with Ethereum wallets, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps).

The two malicious packages served as downloaders, “updating” the legitimate package and turning it sour.

“These were simple downloaders whose malicious payload was cleverly hidden, with a second stage that “patches” the legitimate npm package ethers, installed locally, with a new file containing the malicious payload,” the researchers explained. “That patched file ultimately serves a reverse shell.”

With a reverse shell, the attackers force the victim’s computer to initiate a connection back to the hacker’s machine, granting them the ability to run commands, steal data, or install malware, while successfully bypassing firewalls and similar security measures.

For the researchers at Reversing Labs, the approach is “highly sophisticated”.

Since the malware targets the ethers package, it’s safe to assume that the victims here are blockchain developers working on the Ethereum platform. And since the malware can act as an infostealer, it’s also safe to assume that the threat actors are going for people’s cryptocurrencies.

As usual, the best way to mitigate the threat and protect against these attacks is to be extra careful when downloading open source packages.

