Malicious npm packages use devious backdoors to target users

News
By published

Two malicious downloaders were recently found on npm

A digital representation of blockchain.
(Image credit: stock.adobe.com © Sashkin (DATEI-NR.: 171041438))
  • Security researchers from Reversing Labs find two malicious packages on npm
  • These serve as downloaders and target software developers building on the Ethereum blockchain
  • The malware opens a reverse shell and grants attackers access to target computers

Two malicious packages were recently discovered on the npm repository using dubious backdoors to target their users.

Cybersecurity researchers from Reversing Labs discovered two packages WHICH were uploaded to the popular repository in early March 2025 named “ethers-provider2”, and “ethers-providerz” - names carefully chosen to trick victims into thinking they have something to do with a legitimate package called “ethers”.

The ethers package on npm is a JavaScript library for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to send transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read blockchain data. It provides a simple and secure API for working with Ethereum wallets, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps).

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Fake updaters

The two malicious packages served as downloaders, “updating” the legitimate package and turning it sour.

“These were simple downloaders whose malicious payload was cleverly hidden, with a second stage that “patches” the legitimate npm package ethers, installed locally, with a new file containing the malicious payload,” the researchers explained. “That patched file ultimately serves a reverse shell.”

With a reverse shell, the attackers force the victim’s computer to initiate a connection back to the hacker’s machine, granting them the ability to run commands, steal data, or install malware, while successfully bypassing firewalls and similar security measures.

For the researchers at Reversing Labs, the approach is “highly sophisticated”.

Since the malware targets the ethers package, it’s safe to assume that the victims here are blockchain developers working on the Ethereum platform. And since the malware can act as an infostealer, it’s also safe to assume that the threat actors are going for people’s cryptocurrencies.

As usual, the best way to mitigate the threat and protect against these attacks is to be extra careful when downloading open source packages.

Via BleepingComputer

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Security
China
Notorious Chinese hackers FamousSparrow allegedly target US financial firms
A digital representation of a lock
NYU website defaced as hacker leaks info on a million students
NHS
NHS IT supplier hit with major fine following ransomware attack
A digital representation of blockchain.
Malicious npm packages use devious backdoors to target users
Data leak
Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business
Latest in News
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will start on April 2 according to Best Buy Canada
Person printing
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update exorcises possessed printers that spewed out pages of random characters
Pro-Ject A1.2 in black, playing a vinyl record in a hi-fi listening room
Pro-Ject's new fully-automatic turntable could be the buy of Record Store Day 2025
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P
Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
More about security
China

Notorious Chinese hackers FamousSparrow allegedly target US financial firms
A digital representation of a lock

NYU website defaced as hacker leaks info on a million students
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #1159)
See more latest
Most Popular
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #1159)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #390)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #656)
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton embrace in Yellowstone season 5, part 2
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is expanding outside of Paramount+ again with another spin-off reportedly in the works
China
Notorious Chinese hackers FamousSparrow allegedly target US financial firms
The Backbone One Xbox Edition.
I'm not waiting for a dedicated Xbox handheld any longer thanks to the new Backbone One: Xbox Edition
Person printing
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update exorcises possessed printers that spewed out pages of random characters
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will start on April 2 according to Best Buy Canada
Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Liliard and Linda Cardinelli in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Netflix is firing up the Mystery Machine with a live action Scooby-Doo series