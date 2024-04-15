Major Palo Alto security flaw is being exploited via Python zero-day backdoor

For weeks now, unidentified threat actors have been leveraging a critical zero-day vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks’ PAN-OS software, running arbitrary code on vulnerable firewalls, with root privilege.

Multiple security researchers have flagged the campaign, including Palo Alto Networks’ own Unit 42, noting a single threat actor group has been abusing a vulnerability called command injection, since at least March 26 2024.

This vulnerability is now tracked as CVE-2024-3400, and carries a maximum severity score (10.0). The campaign, dubbed MidnightEclipse, targeted PAN-OS 10.2, PAN-OS 11.0, and PAN-OS 11.1 firewall configurations with GlobalProtect gateway and device telemetry enabled, since these are the only vulnerable endpoints.

Highly capable threat actor

The attackers have been using the vulnerability to drop a Python-based backdoor on the firewall which Volexity, a separate threat actor that observed the campaign in the wild, dubbed UPSTYLE. While the motives behind the campaign are subject to speculation, the researchers believe the endgame here is to extract sensitive data. The researchers don’t know exactly how many victims there are, nor who the attackers primarily target. The threat actors have been given the moniker UTA0218 for now.

"The tradecraft and speed employed by the attacker suggests a highly capable threat actor with a clear playbook of what to access to further their objectives," the researchers said. "UTA0218's initial objectives were aimed at grabbing the domain backup DPAPI keys and targeting active directory credentials by obtaining the NTDS.DIT file. They further targeted user workstations to steal saved cookies and login data, along with the users' DPAPI keys."

In its writeup, The Hacker News reported that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added this flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, giving federal agencies a deadline of April 19 to apply the patch and otherwise mitigate the threat.

"Targeting edge devices remains a popular vector of attack for capable threat actors who have the time and resources to invest into researching new vulnerabilities," Volexity said.

"It is highly likely UTA0218 is a state-backed threat actor based on the resources required to develop and exploit a vulnerability of this nature, the type of victims targeted by this actor, and the capabilities displayed to install the Python backdoor and further access victim networks."