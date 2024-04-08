Ivanti pledges to “set a new standard” following recent exploits

In response to a number of recent security incidents affecting its products, Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott has issued an open letter to customers and partners outlining a renewed commitment to security.

The letter sees Abbott and the company commit to significant investments and comprehensive changes in the lighting of an evolving threat landscape and increased pressure on Ivanti.

In a complementary video posted to YouTube, the CEO reveals plans to “set a new standard for the industry,” including sharing learnings with the industry “so that everyone can be better prepared.”

Ivanti invests heavily in cybersecurity

The open letter covers the company’s plan to enhance security practices by revamping core engineering, security, and vulnerability management processes.

Abbott says the changes come as the industry “battl[es] an increasingly complex and aggressive landscape of threat actors,” including those with nation-state motivations. However, despite issuing a number of patches recently against some significant vulnerabilities, Google has warned that Chinese hackers may still be exploiting multiple vulnerabilities.

Recently, Ivanti has been faced with challenges concerning its VPN products which large organizations, including government agencies, use.

Other changes include plans to ensure that all products embrace secure-by-design methodology as well as partnering with key cyberdefense agencies.

The commitment follows “immediate” changes that Ivanti claims to have made in response to previous vulnerabilities.

Abbott commented on the evolving threats: “The challenges we face are not unique in the software industry and we are committed to taking the necessary steps to lead the way for others.”

The CEO added: “This plan is backed by a significant investment and has the full support of our board of directors and everyone at Ivanti.”

Though many have been left unsure about Ivanti’s ability to weather the influx of cybercriminal activity, its proactive and public approach does give customers and partners hope that positive change is on its way.